“I was on the bike path recently and noticed the Habitat House facility at 525 W Union has been painted and freshened up a bit. This place — and the work to keep it safe, clean, and inviting — is very much appreciated! Thank you!”
“Since Ohio University is closing the indoor tennis courts again this winter and may do so every winter going forward I would like to suggest to the Athens Recreation Advisory Board to consider converting the two indoor wood floor basketball courts to some other surface like vinyl, polyurethane or rubber, so that that can allow multi-purpose use like tennis, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, etc. like the Chieftain Center in Logan. There is a rather large tennis and pickleball following in Athens that would utilize it. And thank you to the board for all you do for the citizens of Athens.”
“OU vax requirements: ‘Wère being very lenient with the exemptions,’ said spokesperson Carly Leatherwood. Handing the exemptions out like Halloween candy is what I hear. Cue the Oprah meme: You get an exemption, and you get one, y’all get an exemption. That’s a shame. Management had a chance to get rid of some of these ignorant trumpets and make this a better organization, but nope muffed that chance in classic OU style. Let’s not talk about the people lying about receiving the vax, cards being photoshopped.”
“I’d attend more meetings if City Council demonstrated ability to care and listen rather than just hear. Face it. Meetings are perfunctory, with little care to be present and depth of discussion which might not fit into day planners dreaded. More appropriate to a classroom of third graders is the matronly almost condescending vibe. “Let’s all eat our veggies, share our crayons and play nice in three minutes allotted,” or less. So much for chewing each bite twenty times. Reporters ask but never any big questions. A used car salesman warms the mayor’s chair. Such is leadership in Athens?”
“Athens needs to stop letting cars pass across the yellow lines on 682. Twice in the past few weeks I’ve had a speeding car coming towards me, they were passing a car already going 50 mph. I have to swerve, almost ending up in the ditches by the Ridges. And I’ve seen a couple of cars end up in those ditches! Lots of parents use this road coming to and from Morrison and there are children in our vehicles. There is no need to pass anyone on such a short stretch of road.”
“Gee Mr Stone we have had some rain and that usually makes sink holes bigger, I hope none of the school busses you didn’t want to detour drop in the sink hole on Shafer Street and hurt innocent children.”
“The Bellar drama seems so tragic. What did Jimmy Childs know and when did he know it?”
“I have a suggestion on how to balance the city budget without raising taxes: Station a police officer in Walmart to enforce the city mask mandate in public places.(‘Enforcement is complaint-driven....Any violation is an administrative offense with a $100.00 fine.’) I will be happy to stand with the officer and complain about every non-masker without a health excuse (stupidity doesn’t count). Unlike my experiences with other Athens retailers, two recent visits to Walmart yielded a unscientific survey showing at least 40% of the shoppers were unmasked; at one point 6 of 7 customers at the pharmacy(!) were bare-faced. C’mon folks—grow up! Your freedom of expression stops just short of my nose.”
