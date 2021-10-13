To the editor:

A special thank you to the heroes at Dental Depot who saved my son’s teeth in an emergency situation. In a crisis moment for us, Dr. Jenkins and Camyla dropped everything they were doing and performed expertly to rescue a kid in need. Dr. Valrose was wonderful; he triaged the situation and kept us level headed even while he was on vacation and out of town. I can’t thank this team enough for their kind, caring and skillful work. Dental Depot for the win.

Kevin Waller

Albany, Ohio

