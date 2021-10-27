To the editor:
After a trying 2020, it is more important than ever to support our local mental health and recovery programs and resources. The mental health and addiction services levy in Athens County funds agencies such as Hopewell Health Centers, Health Recovery Services, My Sister’s Place, The Gathering Place, The John W. Clem Recovery House, and Integrated Services for Behavioral Health.
Although federal and state governments have designated funds to help localities combat mental health and substance use disorder problems, that money is often earmarked for specific purposes. Only levy allows our local government the flexibility to directly address whatever needs our community communicates.
We ask Athens County to vote for the mental health and addiction services renewal levy on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to continue support for these essential services. Despite rising property values, this renewal will not raise your taxes and will to enable our mental health board to use local funds to solve local problems.
Marissa McDaid
Athens-Hocking-Vinton 317 Board
