With the season kickoff for college football now completed, it’s on to the NFL.
Starting Thursday night with the reigning Super Bowl champion LA Rams versus the Buffalo Bills, there will be 18 consecutive weeks (Sunday, Monday, Thursday and even some Saturdays) filled with professional gridiron action.
While many see Thursday’s game as a possible Super Bowl scenario this February, the Cincinnati Bengals and its Who Dey Nation might have something to say about that.
Led by Athens High School’s own Joe Burrow, the Bengals hope to make a repeat trip to the big game set for February 12 in Glendale, AZ.
And this time, they hope for a different result.
There’s no reason why Cincy can’t dominate the AFC this season. Burrow has the weapons, he has an improved offensive line and a defense that really could dominate if it steps up like it did last postseason.
Obviously, most of Athens will be pulling for another chance for the Bengals to hoist Vince Lombardi’s Trophy and for its hometown hero to add another award to his trophy case.
We at The Athens News and The Athens Messenger feel the same way.
Since both publications are owned by the same company, the Adams Publishing Group, allow me the shameless plug to put the spotlight on what will be our way of honoring both Burrow and the start to the Bengals’ season.
In Saturday’s edition of the Messenger, we will feature all things Joe Burrow, including my exclusive one-on-one interview with the signal caller where he talks about the upcoming season and also how important Athens is to him. With the success of several other posters we have printed in the past, we also decided to enclose a new one in that publication.
There will be another column about that and the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund that bears his name then.
That is Saturday.
For now, I want to take the time to talk about how sports has influenced me and aspired me to be my best.
My love for sports started at an early age, where I not only watched, but also read anything I could that had stats, told stories and enhanced my knowledge of the football, hockey and baseball games I enjoyed so much.
While I never had the attributes of an athlete, I was fortunate enough to take the writing talent I had to eventually report on and tell the stories of those who were lucky enough to have the athletic skillset to compete professionally.
I have to laugh just a little bit because soon after I was named editor of both the Athens News and the Messenger, someone called our president worried that I was going to turn both publications into sports ones.
I was not and am not doing that.
However, in preparing to talk about our Burrow edition, it did get me thinking about what’s wrong with having that love for sports, that passion for the game?
I’m certainly not ashamed of it. In fact, it has made me a stronger person from seeing how those athletes handle themselves with adversity, the thrill of winning and the agony of losing. Certainly those are skills we all need in our daily personal and professional lives.
Beyond that, there’s a brotherhood among athletes — and those who cover them — that is second to none. I’m honored to be in that latter fraternity.
Sportswriters have each others backs.
We promote each other and are legitimately proud of one another’s accomplishments.
That has been none more evident to me than the past several weeks when trying to get the big interview with Burrow.
So many of the commentators, writers — and even athletes — I’ve gotten to know over the past several decades of watching and writing about sports have supported me and encouraged me to not give up and to get the story.
None more so than Conor Orr, the Sports Illustrated columnist who wrote the recent SI cover story on Burrow and whose writing inspires me to be the best writer that I can be.
The funny thing about Orr is that a month or so ago, I had never spoken with him, I had only admired his writing from the standpoint of a fan.
After talking to him in preparation for my own feature on Burrow, he went out of his way to help me in actually getting the interview with the star quarterback. And he was truly excited for me when I text him that I finally was going to talk to Burrow.
His insight on Joe will give my story even more depth. At the time Orr and I spoke, all I was going to have was background material on Burrow and quotes from those who know Joe and have been around him.
Now, those comments will enhance the feature and play a prelude to the comments Burrow, himself, provided.
My point about this is that while I have so many brothers in the sports fraternity with me already, I was fortunate to gain another in Orr.
Because that’s how we who cover sports roll.
It makes me proud to be not only a sports fan, but also to be someone who can report on those who actually play the game.
