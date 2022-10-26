Tis the season for falling leaves, football, and elections. I wish I could say “fair” elections to keep the alliteration going but the only F word that works is failure.

The party in control of all three Ohio branches of government, and holds the majority vote on redesigning Ohio district maps to counter Gerrymandering failed at the job. Seven times the district maps went to the Ohio Supreme Court and seven times the answer was- go back to the drawing board. They continuously defied the Court’s direction and now we are stuck on Nov. 8th voting in what has been deemed by Ohio’s highest court to be blatantly unconstitutional maps.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments