Tis the season for falling leaves, football, and elections. I wish I could say “fair” elections to keep the alliteration going but the only F word that works is failure.
The party in control of all three Ohio branches of government, and holds the majority vote on redesigning Ohio district maps to counter Gerrymandering failed at the job. Seven times the district maps went to the Ohio Supreme Court and seven times the answer was- go back to the drawing board. They continuously defied the Court’s direction and now we are stuck on Nov. 8th voting in what has been deemed by Ohio’s highest court to be blatantly unconstitutional maps.
The backbone of Democracy is our check and balance system. Right now football, a game of entertainment, seems to pay more attention to rules then our state government that effects so many things we take for granted -from safe bridges, public schools, and emergency services, to clean air and water.
Imagine if football games were rigged in this manner, the outrage! What if referees just said no to a review of their calls? Coaches with far more money made in backroom deals said “We are going to change the rules, now that we are the wining team. We will have 13 players on the field at all times. And by the way we are purging your fans too!”
“By any means necessary” could soon become the new guiding light in the glee of winning and even more money to be had. Some loyal fans could become so enamored with this new ethos of being ‘above the law’ that a loss would be held unacceptable. A rallying call to storm the field would feel so righteous! Just think of Jan. 6th or the recent deaths of 125 soccer fans to picture what happens with this mentality.
We need to elect people who will call out these shenanigans for what they are. This is really not a Red vs Blue battle, but one to preserve Democracy. The trial in the recent biggest bribery scandal in the USA of former Ohio Speaker of the House, Larry Householder begins January 2023. Admissions by First Energy lobbyists around bribes accepted, as well as texts and meetings between Husted, Dewine, and PUCO chairperson, Sam Randazzo on HB 1 cast a dark shadow over those at the top. WE-Ohio taxpayers are footing the bill.
Bad politicians are elected by people not voting, not paying attention to the issues, or not fact checking their information. While we watch Monday Night Football there is another game going on and the stakes are high. If you don’t take time to study candidates positions then don’t be disturbed when a 10 year old rape victim has to travel out of state to end a traumatic pregnancy. Don’t complain if you find access to birth control harder.
Don’t be shocked when a mass gun shooting happens (DeWine didn’t enact one gun safety law from his 17 point plan after the Dayton mass shooting). Don’t regret when Ohio becomes the laughing stock of the nation when extremists at the statehouse support conspiracy theories like vaccines magnetizing people. Don’t be horrified that a politician introduced a bill (HB 413) that could send a doctor to prison for murder for not attempting to reimplant an ectopic pregnancy into a women’s uterus-a procedure that is not even medically possible! I could go on and on, but you get the idea, we have been ruled by extremists who don’t reflect what the majority of Ohioans value.
George Orwell warned us long ago about double speak. This is NOT Pro life!! This is by any means necessary jerk the chain of fear and see where it lands. We have the gift of a frontal lobe that can question our own reasoning. The football world has gotten better at protecting brains of players, but we held our breaths and prayed for quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa when he had a hard sack in the Bengals vs the Dolphins game. Those contorted hands were indicative of a significant mid-brain injury. Many had questioned the wisdom prior to the game, of allowing him to play given four days earlier he was likely concussed.
Winning is not everything. Integrity, Fair Play, Character, and mitigating risks still matter (usually) in football, but it’s become a slippery slope for Ohio since Gerrymandering became the star “quarterback”. I am back to being a football fan since our hometown hero took center stage. We love Joe not just because of his talent, but because of who he is, how he uses his platform to create good for folks less fortunate. It is up to us to demand that kind of leadership at the ballot box. Please, don’t get your facts from TV ads or social media.
Spend sometime looking at voting records, policy plans, truth telling, and then VOTE like your life depends on it, someday it may.
