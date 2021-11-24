To the editor:
On Friday, November 12, on Second Street here in Athens, there were some dogs in my neighborhood who were barking at my back fence. They ran into the road and I heard one of them get hit by a car right in front of my house. It looked like one of them was a German Shepherd. It was lying in the road looking dead when I ran up my driveway to check on it. Thankfully, it got up and ran down the road toward Central Avenue.
I did not want to have to see a dead dog in front of my house. I also don’t wanna see speeding car driving down Second Street and not stop when they hit an animal, especially a dog that yelped for help after being hit!
Look, this is a family neighborhood with children and pets. Stupid people speed down Second Street way too fast. I don’t even care if you’re got a heart attack and you gotta go to the emergency room. There is already a speed sign set up because people were speeding down the street. You wanna go fast? Go down another street, OK? Second Street is not a shortcut for you people.
I require another stop sign set up on Second Street. There’s already a stop sign for Elizabeth Street — just put another stop sign or stop light on Second Street for Slaughter Drive.
I can’t believe there was a hit-and-run and those people did not stop. It makes me sick to my stomach. It makes me angry and I called the police. Now if I caught the person who did that I’ll be screaming in their face!
I have dogs. Dogs are family.
If I see you speeding down Second Street I am reporting you to the police! Slow the hell down! You have no reason to be going so fast you can’t stop to check on the dog you ran over.
We are watching you!
Luke Hawk
Athens, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.