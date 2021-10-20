To the editor:

Vote to send Allison Russo to Congress. Send her opponent Mike Carey home.

Allison Russo is more qualified than her opponent. She deserves our votes.

Her expertise in public health policy and finance positions her to address this district’s health problems. Our region struggles against opiate-related drug overdose and addiction, a high incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, and disparities in maternal health and infant mortality. Allison Russo has worked extensively on issues of veterans’ health. Currently she is serving in the Ohio House on the Finance and Joint Medicaid Oversight committees. Carey, a coal industry lobbyist, can claim no such experience. In contrast, Carey says he would vote to take away health insurance coverage from thousands of his prospective constituents by repealing the Affordable Care Act and its guarantee of health insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Allison Russo has championed lowering healthcare costs. She will work hard in Congress to promote Ohioans having access to quality healthcare close to home.

We have a clear choice in this election. I am choosing to vote for the candidate who dedicates her public life to creating opportunities for all — not just the privileged — to thrive. Please join me in supporting Allison Russo with your vote.

Anne Rubin

Athens, Ohio

