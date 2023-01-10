As New 2023 Year approaching us with the “speed of light”, I would like to take the opportunity to express my gratitude to all my friends in Athens, Ohio who’s been assisting Ukraine in their fight for freedom, democracy, and independents.
My name is Dmitry Feld (I grew up in Kiev, Ukraine) and now, I reside in beautiful Lake Placid, NY. From March 2022 I been assisting Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s aggression. At one point in July of 2022, I met two caring for Ukraine residents of Athens, Ohio, Holly Dallman and her husband Tom Medley and since that moment we work together to assist Ukraine.
From July 2022, Holly, her husband Tom, volunteers and donors from Athens, Ohio, has directly impacted the lives of the Ukrainian people. Holly, her husband Tom, their volunteers worked very hard to provide needed support to people of Ukraine. Their generosity, dedication and solidarity with the Ukrainian people are appreciated more than you will ever know. On November 18, because of their hard work and dedication 40-ft long container with 10,000 lb or 5 tons of needed items left for Ukraine.
With help from Holly, Tom, their crew of volunteers, donors like Brent Hayes, Rural Action and many more, many of lives in Ukraine will be saved as her organization provided crucial assistance to those impacted by this devastating war. Since July of 2022, because of generous donations by Athens’s citizens, local companies, hospitals, Holly’s organization (Little Wing Relief) collected and have provided food, life-saving medicine, animal assistance, military equipment to people and animals whose lives have been upended by this war. 5 tons or 10,000lb of needed goods was just (December 26) delivered to capital of Ukraine, Kiev.
As we are entering New Year, let us keep the people of Ukraine in our thoughts. This winter will be especially harsh for them. Holly and her organization with help from people of Athens, Ohio will continue to provide urgent assistance to the people of Ukraine.
If you have any questions, if you wish to assist, you always can reach Holly via phone/text 740 331 0138, or e-mail cydney_wong@yahoo.com, Holly’s dedication and people of Athens support means so much to thousand people in Ukraine. Website address https://littlewingrelief.org/
On behalf of Ukrainian people, I want to wish Holly, Tom, her volunteers, donors and all citizens of Athens, peaceful and prosperous New 2023 Year. All of you are Patriots of Ukraine. Victory to Ukraine, God bless America and people of Athens.
