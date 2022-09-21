To the editor:
Do you have larger items such as appliances, mattresses, or medical equipment you’ve been meaning to clear out?
On two dates in October, you can participate in recycling and clean-up days. If you have fluorescent bulbs, furniture, or scrap metal, etc, you can bring these items to the fairgrounds. You can participate on October 1 at the Athens County fairgrounds, or October 15 at the Hocking County fairgrounds. Both events start at 9 a.m. and will last til 1 p.m.
Refrigerators, dehumidifiers and air conditioners cannot be accepted, nor can tire waste from auto shops. Some items will be accepted with a small fee, such as tires with and without rims. These events help keep our county clean and are an important way to remove excess waste which is disposed of safely. You can find more information here: https://ahswd.org/recycle-days/ or call 740-753-6885.
As a general and gentle reminder: if you’ve ever wondered what happens to your trash or recycling after you toss it, real people work on the sorting lines separating your items, as well as handle your waste on their routes, so always keep in mind the safety of those workers.
Jenaye Hill
Athens
