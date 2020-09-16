By Logan Yoho
Big Pharma has launched a stealth assault on a critically important drug discount program low income patients depend on for life-saving medicines — and make no mistake, lives are at stake. The 340B program was created by Congress in the 1990s to give safety-net providers access to reduced pricing they could not negotiate on their own. Republicans and Democrats alike support the program because it stretches scarce federal resources as far as possible for the common good. Nothing is wasted.
For Hopewell Health Centers, 340B discounts make medications and services affordable for its 39,000 patients throughout Southeastern Ohio. These patients typically suffer from a higher incidence of chronic disease, poverty and lack of insurance. They include veterans, people who have lost their jobs and health insurance in the economic decline, or even essential workers who test positive for COVID-19 but do not require hospitalization. The cost of medicines can easily push them further into poverty, disease, even death. A pandemic would seem the worst possible time to threaten a critical program that makes medicines affordable for the poor. Yet that is precisely what is going on.
Pharmaceutical manufacturers are utilizing a “death by a thousand cuts” approach to dismantle and weaken 340B discounts. PhARMA’s range of tactics include imposing arbitrary reporting requirements (health centers already comply, by law, with strict reporting standards describing how the discounts are to be used). Drug makers are also taking measures to severely restrict how 340B providers can contract with pharmacies. Community health centers like Hopewell Health Centers are mandated to reinvest 100 percent of the 340B savings into direct patient care; a mandate that is not true of PhARMA.
Compounding the problem are third-party compliance vendors and pharmacy benefit managers intent on pocketing profits that could be used to lower the cost of vital medications, provide additional critically needed services, and improve patient outcomes. A White House Drug Pricing Executive Order (EO) issued last month is the latest blow. The EO claims to lower out-of-pocket costs health center patients pay for Epipens and insulin, but it would have the opposite effect. Many patients will end up paying more for drugs and it would impose administrative burdens for both providers and patients.
Drug manufacturers will claim that reining in 340B discounts falls under the mantle of ensuring fiscal integrity. Yet, health centers have proven to be excellent stewards of tax dollars and 340B discounts. They are nonprofits, accountable by law, and driven by mission — not money.
The broadside attacks on 340B started long before COVID-19 landed on the nation’s doorstep, but the pandemic offers a convenient cover and urgency to move forward with measures that may do more harm than good. Everyone agrees high drug prices must be addressed — but Community Health Centers are the solution, not the problem. Congress and HRSA must act now to save this vital program and the patients it serves. Due to the actions of these pharmaceutical manufacturers, patients who cannot access the vital medications they rely on may very well die.
Yoho is the Director of Pharmacy at Hopewell Health Centers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.