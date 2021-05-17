After a period of keeping my announcement private while slowly overcoming my apprehensions, tending to formalities and requirements, and seeking advice from peers, I am now ready to reveal my candidacy for an At Large seat as an Independent member of Athens City Council. This was and is a daunting endeavor as a 24-year-old bartender, but I am confident that my academic and social experiences have prepared me to be not only capable, but uniquely valuable for this position.
Having completed my degree in Urban Planning just in time for the sudden onset of the chaotic circumstances we’ve been facing, I opted for the (debatable) stability of the bar. While that year lacked tangible professional development, the time I spent at this job has solidified the familiarity that I have with this town and it’s residents. In the five-some years that I have lived in Athens, my adoration and appreciation of this region’s culture and history has only grown.
Yet, through these experiences, I have learned that the prosperity of our town cannot and should not hinge solely on the success of one industry, particularly given the economic turbulence Appalachia has already endured. Despite the university’s role in the conception of this town, the prospective governing bodies must recognize that Athens is valuable beyond the income OU generates, and should not allow its future to depend on those associated business affairs, nor should they overlook the welfare of the working families that sustain its heritage.
To keep this introduction brief, for now, the purpose of my candidacy is to provide politically and financially independent representation to the residents of Athens, and to re-prioritize the city’s role in tax dollar allocations toward serving and uplifting the local community.
I hope that I can offer my empathy and determination to address the frustrations of Athens’ working class and otherwise marginalized residents. I welcome further conversations at vote4virjee@gmail.com or “Iris Virjee for Athens City Council” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.