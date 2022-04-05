By Catherine C. Beres
“What would Jan Griesinger Do?” Rev. Jan Griesinger led United Campus Ministry (UCM) for decades. She took bold stances to call out sexism, racism, heterosexism, ageism, ableism, and discrimination. Jan does not hold back or self-censor; she tells it like it is. Jan is honest and direct in the face of conflict. We need to follow her lead.
Lacey Rogers was the first woman of color to serve as the Director of UCM. She gave 16 years of service to the organization. She experienced microaggressions and different performance standards than her white predecessors. Last year, the board did not renew her contract and gave no rationale for her dismissal. Lacey deserves a sincere apology from UCM’s Board of Directors. We need truth and reconciliation to restore justice to our beloved community.
For my 25 years in Athens, I have relied on UCM as the “Center for Spiritual Growth and Social Justice.” I served on the board and staff of the Appalachian Peace and Justice Network, located in the UCM building. I have volunteered with People for Peace and Justice, Indivisible Appalachian Ohio, Showing up for Racial Justice (SURJ), and other organizations that met at UCM. I have participated in Appalachian Ohio Spring Break service trips and Underground Railroad tours led by UCM.
Lacey Rogers has given so much of her time, talent, labor, and leadership to UCM for over 16 years. She has a strong work ethic, is dependable and accountable, and gets the job done. I first met Lacey when she was an Ohio University student leader with the organization Empowered Women of Ohio (EWO). We attended meetings together at UCM and the OU Women’s Center. She was a UCM intern, volunteer, member of the Board of Directors, and staff member. She was hired as the Assistant Director, and then promoted to Interim Director. She coordinated the Thursday Night Supper and Saturday Lunch programs and led successful fundraisers. She also organized events and actions for racial equity, social justice, and LGBTQA+ advocacy. She supervised student interns and volunteers.
When the previous Executive Director left in October 2020, Lacey was asked to step in as the “Interim Director.” She was given a six-month contract. When she tried to negotiate for a longer term, the board cited “financial exigency.” She noted that her paychecks were irregular. She was also held to a different standard of performance than her predecessors. Board members asked her to show more “enthusiasm” and critiqued her facial expressions. She was asked to tally her hours and account for every activity while she worked from home and on site during the pandemic. She endured surveillance and scrutiny, unlike her white predecessors. All of this suggests that the Board did not trust her
When she pointed out the issues within the organization, Lacey was treated like “the problem woman of color in the workplace” and characterized as an “angry Black woman.” When she requested a mediator who she trusted was sensitive to racial equity, the board responded it was an unfair “bias.” Obviously, seven white people working with one woman of color is inherently biased.
After two mediation sessions, the board decided to stop the mediation process. In March 2021, UCM’s Board of Directors terminated her contract; they asked the mediator to deliver the message rather than doing it themselves. They consulted a lawyer, who advised the board not to talk to Lacey anymore. It appears they denied their biases, ignored her concerns, and blamed her for the problems. She was paid through the end of her contract, but still has received no reason for the termination.
In October 2021, UCM hired a new Director (a white man) at a 30% higher salary than Lacey was paid. The board has not responded to repeated calls for transparency and accountability, even from previous staff members, board members, and the larger community.
UCM announced intentions to hire a diversity consultant to help them create a strategy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Without an acknowledgment of harm and a sincere apology, hiring a consultant is just a band-aid fix. We need to hold UCM accountable for what happened with Lacey.
Since the UCM board decided Lacey would no longer serve as the Director of the organization, Lacey continues to lead our community. She is still a leader within local anti-racist book clubs, an anti-racist class and weekly discussions at Athens High School, and the PRISM after-school program for LGBTQ youth. She has also led Implicit Bias trainings and has trained over 200 members of Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), the Athens City School district, and other local groups. She is a licensed professional counselor at Hopewell Health Centers. She recently catered a fundraiser and helped raise over $4,000 for anti-racism work in the community. She is still putting her skills, talent, and love to work for our community. She is more visible and active in programming now than UCM has been since she left. She is a valuable member of our community and she deserves better than how UCM treated her.
I have always looked to UCM as a source of community and strength in times of need. UCM has always felt like home for the activist community. I expect UCM to practice what it preaches. I expect UCM to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion. That is why this hurts so much. Like any dysfunctional family, we need to call each other in to improve our relationships and restore justice. We need to speak up and take a stand. We should all feel welcome here.
