I take no exception to anything provided in the editor’s note following my letter of January 12, 2022, captioned “State changes to election procedures offer grounds to question results.” Liberties admittedly were taken given the pandemic by both red and blue states. While the blue state changes were more substantive in nature, what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. When it comes to federal elections and in particular the election of a president, the ultimate authority is the U.S. Supreme Court. Unfortunately, they ducked the question by holding that Texas lacked standing to pursue its suit.
I was seeking a way to land this national debate once and for all. My point was to say when people of real substance (white-collar workers such as business owners, architects, doctors and lawyers among others) are among the arrestees, a real need exists to tighten the voting requirements across the nation so such liberties taken never prompt such overreaction again. I admittedly thought only rabble would have engaged in such behavior before learning otherwise.
When it comes to federal elections, the final legal authority ultimately lies with the U.S. Supreme Court. While the Court ducked the issue in the Texas case (too explosive given the rioting, looting and burning from the summer before), my prediction is that it will uphold the amending legislation occurring across the nation on a suit-by-suit basis in the absence of clear evidence of discrimination.
That process has already begun with the Arizona case in a 6-3 decision. The case before the Supreme Court concerned a pair of election rules that Democrats claimed violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices that discriminate on the basis of race. The first, known as the "out-of-precinct" policy, discards ballots cast in the wrong precinct. The other rule, a ban on so-called "ballot harvesting," limits who can return an absentee ballot for a voter and imposes criminal penalties on those who break the rule. Earlier, the Ninth Circuit had ruled Democrats' successfully demonstrated the challenged policies "imposed a significant disparate burden on its American Indian, Hispanic and African American citizens, resulting in the 'denial or abridgment of the right of its citizens to vote on account of race or color.'"
Two other states that have finalized voting legislation are Georgia and Florida. Attorney General Garland has filed suit against Georgia but not Florida for whatever reason. The DOJ does not attack the entire Georgia law; but inexplicably “it does not directly attack the single most troubling provision of the law, which allows Republican officials to effectively take over local election boards that have the power to close polling places and disqualify voters.” Instead, the lawsuit focuses on several provisions making it harder to cast an absentee ballot in Georgia. It also targets provisions that disenfranchise many voters who cast a ballot in the wrong precinct, as well as the Georgia law’s provision prohibiting pro-democracy groups from distributing food and water to voters waiting in long lines to cast a ballot. While the lawsuit only argues that these parts of the law violate the Voting Rights Act, it also asks the courts to invoke a rarely used provision of the act which would place Georgia elections under federal supervision.
Bottom line, the U.S. Supreme Court is in the driver’s seat when it comes to the coming elections. This day we celebrate the life of Harry Reid who laid in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Ironically, it was his use of the nuclear option to do away with the filibuster in the appointment of federal judicial candidates by the U.S. Senate which gave Trump the opportunity to appoint three conservative Justices.
Nailing down what the rules are before the next election in a definitive way is what is needed to save the Union from further behavior disrupting the working of our government. God help us if we are seen to fly by the seat of our pants through another election cycle. If it proves unnecessary, we have Harry Reid to thank for it.
John L. Keifer is a lecturer in Ohio University's College of Business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
People of real substance huh? I think what John L. Keifer really means is that his white, white-collar people of substance are actually rabble, and he is so shocked by this, he has to make excuses for them. What does that make him?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.