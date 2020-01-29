There is a bright side to the impeachment of President Trump: It makes it easy for me, as a professor teaching moral and political philosophy, to convince my students of the value of studying the history of Western political philosophy.
Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679) favored absolute monarchy – a form of government headed by a dictator who was supreme in the sense that there was no legal limit to his ruling powers. Such a dictator could do whatever he wanted, including randomly executing innocent people with impunity. Why did Hobbes think that such a dictator could be a legitimate ruler? He thought might makes right. Hobbes argued that any ruler who has enough physical and psychological power to rule the population through force and threat of force is legitimate.
John Locke (1632-1704), whose thoughts inspired and guided America’s Founding Fathers, rejected absolute monarchy and argued in favor of republican (small “R”) government and the rule of law (as contrasted with the “rule of men,” meaning, the arbitrary wills of particular rulers).
The thinkers in the democratic (small “D”) tradition have built upon Locke’s work. They agree with Locke that political power must be understood as a right to rule for the common good, not as an ability to rule by force and threat of force: The powers of government are to be used for everybody’s benefit, not only to benefit the ruler, the wealthy, or the powerful.
Locke argued, and democratic thinkers agree, that since everybody is liable to be biased in his own favor, nobody should be the judge in his own case. They agree with Locke that the rule of law is impossible as long as one person (whether alone or together with his family, friends, henchmen, or unscrupulous lawyers) is allowed to claim the powers (meaning rights) to make laws, implement laws, and judge and penalize violations of laws, because if they are allowed to claim all of those powers, then they can change or ignore any laws they don’t like, whenever they feel like it.
Democratic thinkers agree with Locke that if we are to have the rule of law instead of government by certain people’s arbitrary and lawless wills, there have to be separate branches of government (lawmaking or “legislative,” law-implementing or “executive,” and law-judging or “judicial”) with different people following the rules and procedures for their own official roles in these separate branches.
The USA was born in a revolution against monarchy, and the American people have aspired over the course of their history to create a more perfect democratic republic, but now this country’s president is apparently trying to become a dictator. If this sounds extreme, and if you think that nobody who looks normal, sounds familiar, and has the support of so many Americans could be trying to destroy our democratic form of government, please take a closer look at exactly what is going on in the Senate’s impeachment trial.
The case for impeachment is being presented by elected legislators who have sworn to uphold the Constitution and are carrying out constitutional duties, but the appointed legal team defending the president is using the hardball tactics of private lawyers who regard themselves as (so to speak) hired guns whose job is to win the case for their boss at any cost. Although paid by the American public through taxes, they are not acting as public servants.
In contrast, the members of Congress who presented the case for impeachment in speeches on Jan. 22-24 in the Senate (the Impeachment Managers) reminded the public about our Founding Fathers’ values and our Constitution’s separation of governmental powers, and presented evidence in support of the impeachment charges. They also called for a fair trial and argued that Trump and his lawyers should stop obstructing investigation of his actions and stop forbidding relevant witnesses (including John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney) from testifying and providing relevant documents.
The Impeachment Managers spoke only in plain language so everyone could follow their reasoning.
On the other hand, when Trump’s lawyers presented their responses in the Senate on Jan. 25, they first used plain language to tell certain blatant lies repeatedly (a propaganda technique), then for a long time they unnecessarily used legalese instead of plain language, and they also insulted the Impeachment Managers and distorted their arguments.
Lawyers hired by private citizens commonly use such hardball tactics; however, lawyers in the Department of Justice or Office of White House Counsel should not use them, since they are governmental officials. Such tactics are not allowed in philosophy; we teach students to criticize statements and arguments, not the people who express them, because otherwise we cannot have civil discussions that expose falsehoods and reveal important truths.
According to Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman, the Office of Legal Counsel is corrupt (see his recent articles in Bloomberg News). If so, and if the legal team defending Trump is obstructing justice and unconstitutionally undermining the impeachment power of our elected representatives in Congress, they are attacking our government’s system of separated powers. If they succeed, then Trump will have gained supreme legal power in this country.
The Impeachment Managers are sounding the alarm about this and calling for a fair trial. Whether they are properly motivated, and whether the evidence against Trump warrants his removal, cannot be determined without a fair trial including all relevant witnesses and documents. The Senate must not allow Trump’s lawyers to obstruct justice.
Alyssa R. Bernstein is an associate professor of philosophy and former director of the Institute for Applied and Professional Ethics at OU.
Interesting that the good professor is trying to twist terms. The United States is a Republic and now we are in a conflict in trying to keep it. We now have a very nebulous ‘abuse of power’ as a standard for impeachment which flys in the face of the founders vision and intention. We now have an attempt to negate an election by one political party, my party which all Americans should oppose.
The arguments on both sides in the Senate have been enlightening. We have learned of the lawless and unconstitutional actions in the House of Representatives, the secret bunker in the basement of the House lacking Due Process similar to a Star Chamber. We have heard the lies of some law makers stating there is convincing evidence of ties to Russia and collusion only to find there was none. We heard a verbal narrative of the ‘telephone call’ which we learned was false when the transcript was released. We learned the House began the impeachment proceedings without a required Vote thus making subpoenas for information moot. The.subpoena issue was at the heart of their ‘obstruction’ issue. We have learned of ourr once respected federal agencies getting caught up in political scandal by presenting false testimony of Trump officialsto the Court. We have learned that out intelligence agencies have been less than candid also.
We hear this rhetoric about a ‘Dictator President’.(how quickly we resort to name calling when all else fails) but we see no such evidence of such. We do see that he implemented the economic policy of JFK which supercharged the economy then and now. The WSJ admitted that lower and middle class people are receiving a greater economic benefit that the upper classes. The AAA attributed the record breaking holiday travel to this amazing economy. We see all protected classes of Americans doing better under this economy. Everyone who wants a job can have a good paying job. We now have hope and opportunity. Dictators wish to expand territory, we seek to limit same. We also see prison reform and advances in environmental stewardship.
We see the economic power of the USA used to craft new trade deals with Canada, Mexico and China. Soon we will hear of a trade deal with the Brits after they escape the EU. These new trade deals will be more balanced and will be great for American manufactures and farmers because the playing field will be more level.
We see this President wanting to work with Congress to craft new policy but he is met with resistance from Democrats. Clearly the Maxine Waters/Al Green/AOC faction of our party is in control. Hardly the actions of a dictator.
Political factions have been caught in so many lies and because of this the political impeachment will fail. Our Republic is still in danger however, and we must demand our political class now work for America rather than against it.
Why this pretense of being a Democrat? You twist and turn things with an act of being 'reasonable' while supporting Trump's lies. You have no credibility.
Well ‘b’, no pretense at all. I am a life long Democrat. My first campaign was for Hubert H. Humphrey. Where were you? I didn’t vote for Trump either,
I didn’t see you at leadership meetings at the Washington Hotel following the election. Where were you? I quickly recognized he was implementing many Democrat plans. The JFK tax plan, the family leave act. He just signed a strong environmental program. These are all strong Democrat Plans. I don’t recall I even mentioned Trump by name in my post. I mentioned no lies. Everything I posted is all welll docunted truths.
Perhaps these truths don’t fit into your assessments. Not my problem.
Perhaps you don’t recognize a true Democrat because you are something other.
Thanks for the post.
Weak. What environmental programs? What protections? Pro-coal? Pro-fracking? Opening up public lands for mining, drilling, and deforestation Lifting water protection?
You really don’t know do you ‘b’. After exiting from that disaster Paris thing our industries and local governments were release to fashion amazing environmental programs. There have been some snags. The recent DC Solar fraud is the most recent.
Coal production is down in the USA while in other countries it is the energy of choice. The Japanese looked at all choices and are building coal fired plants to replace their destroyed nuclear plants. Africa is building coal fired generators also.
Remember when the ‘experts’ said we would be ruling out of oil? Fracking has allowed the US to be a leading energy producer. Your place will be warm this winter.
Mining is permitted on federal lands under strict controls and highly taxed. Let’s hope the federal regulators pay attention and not busy themselves watching porn like they did on the BP oil platform in the Gulf. Recall also the EPA clowns under the past administration who broke the seal on that old Colorado gold mine and poisoned the rivers in CO and AZ.
Visti WHO and look at their list of major polluters.
The federal government had long standing controls over ‘navigable waterways’ but the past EPA rules change applied federal controls to seasonal streams, water filled swales, ruts farm ponds and even that low spot in the back yard that fills with water after a hard rain. The new policy will correct this over stepping of federal rules.
Read the trades and laws. Be better educated. Thanks for the post, I enjoyed the exchange.
You must be in some other time continuum. All I see is the destruction of our environment, baby in cages, lies and corruption. Look around you--where are the good paying jobs? People are still struggling, working two jobs etc. The rich are getting richer and the rest of us are going to pay for that in a very long time.
Oh--and the canard of "large royalties" and no environmental damage from mining and fossil fuel development on public land...I have a large expensive bridge for you.
Sofa Rail: I travel a great deal and signs of a robust economy are all around you. Business cannot find qualified workers and are willing to pay high wages for those who are. The WSJ was loathed to admit in a story several weeks ago that hourly American workers were earning more and better off in this economy. Massive numbers of Americans were able to travel during the holidays because of the great economy according to the AAA. The construction industry is welcoming ex-convicts and advertizing same in S, Dakota, Good paying jobs are available for those who want to work. Perhaps you are paying attention to propaganda.
Remember the past Administration when female college grads could only find work in bars and food service. Obama told our Unions that the jobs would not return, and mocked candidate Trump, ‘What’s he gonna do, wave a magic wand?’ Well, he introduced the JFK (Democrat) tax plan. JFK gave us the road map but we failed to follow it, Trump however did.
If people are indeed working two jobs, their situation might be because of a localized economy such as in a rural economy without expanded opportunity. Overall however, this economy is supercharged, unskilled can earn a skill, skilled workers are in demand, Anyone who wants a job can have a job.
Large royalties are being paid to energy producers. Look at the tax incentives awarded to wind and solar producers. Warren Buffet said the wind and solar energy would be a loosing investment were it not for tax incentives and government handouts, The DC Solar fraud is a good example. A lot of the mining you are talking about is to produce the raw materials for expensive, unreliable and ineffective green energy, Remember, coal (coke) and fossil fuel energy is required to make the steel, aluminum, glass, copper, etc for green energy.
Thanks for the post.
The president is on trial. He has to have lawyers. What is this? Every president that is impeached has lawyers. If you have such a great respect for our constitution you know that the only president who used his power to alter an election was the last one, Obama, against Donald Trump. Also you should familiarize yourself with the concept of checks and balances.
Our tax dollars at work, people.
