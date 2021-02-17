I guess there’s not much that can be done about the senate’s failure to disqualify Donald Trump from running for public office again. On the other, there are a few other things that could be done; please contact your federal legislators and ask them to sponsor (or co-sponsor) a bill (or bills) which would permanently ban:
Trump’s visage, both individually or in any group, from all future US postage stamps, US coins, US negotiable instruments (bonds, treasury notes, etc.), and US medals or similar devices.
Trump’s portrait, actual or electronic, individually or in a group, in any/all US building(s) (including embassies, legations, or other federal operation(s) in foreign lands), or US land(s), park(s), building(s), plant(s), highway(s), street(s), road(s), path(s), or structure(s), nor any part(s) thereof.
Trump’s name as the name of any ship, military base, weapon, or weapon(s) system or class/type of weapon or part(s) thereof.
Trump’s name to designate any governmental division or subdivision.
Trump’s name in the title or sub-title of any federal program or project.
Trump’s statue, bust, or similar portrayal on any federal land or in any federal building(s).
Trump’s likeness as a gift by the federal government to any person, corporation, state government (or parts or subdivisions(s) thereof), to any intergovernmental, or trans-governmental entity. This prohibition applies whether the likeness is/was paid for by the US federal government or by any other entity.
Trump’s likeness as a gift by the federal government to any tribe, tribal government, or subdivisions thereof, (federally recognized or not). This prohibition applies whether the likeness is/was paid for by the federal government or by any other entity.
Trump’s likeness as a gift by the federal government to any private or public entity, real or corporate. This prohibition applies whether said likeness is/was paid for by the federal government or by any other entity.
None of the above prohibitions limit the documentation or archiving by the federal government (or by any part(s) thereof) of Trump or his administration. None of the above prohibitions limit the production of documents whose purpose is to provide evidence of Trump’s crimes or of his alleged crime(s) for use in hearing(s), trial(s) or litigation he or his administration was, is, or becomes involved in. None of the above prohibitions limit the use of Trump’s visage in histories and/or biographies of Trump paid for, in whole or in part, by the federal government. None of the above prohibitions limit the acquisition, display, and/or circulation by federally funded libraries of books or electronic storage media dealing with Trump and/or his administration.
Editor’s note: Kalman is a long time resident of Athens. He is an alum of Ohio University and an honorably discharged Vietnam War combat veteran. He is former president of the Appalachian Chapter of the ACLU of Ohio, and former Board Secretary of the Athens NOW Chapter.
