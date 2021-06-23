It was concerning and disheartening to read in The Athens NEWS that Ohio University plans to follow through on its earlier decision to defund the campus newspaper, The Post, by eliminating the advertising director position held by Andrew Lewis.
The decision comes after the university determined The Post is not eligible for “experiential learning” money. How much more “experiential” can The Post get?
It provides real work for writers, editors, managers, designers, photographers, podcasters and webmasters to improve their craft by producing an online news outlet 24/7 and a weekly print edition. It connects students, faculty, staff, the community and alumni to the university. It provides a critical link connecting the Athens business community to student consumers via advertising. It competes successfully in a news market that includes two other community newspapers and a public media outlet. Its staff regularly wins state, regional and national awards.
Students have said to me that they appreciate having Lewis in the newsroom. She is a mentor who provides practical life experience and valued opinions that help them in their personal and professional lives. The Post is a practicing clinical experience — just like the medical school — where case studies for teaching and learning abound.
I advised a campus newspaper at another university. For that reason, I no longer call them “student journalists.” I call them campus journalists for they are facing the same kinds of ethical and legal dilemmas that journalists at any news organization face. They just happen to report from campus.
The previous administration cultivated an openly hostile relationship with The Post. Despite that sad circumstance, The Post staff didn’t stop reporting or breaking the news. Staffers developed new methods of reporting that got around the constant road blocks erected by that administration and sharpened their skills to continue coverage without traditional sources. Working with uncooperative sources is common in the business, so The Post staff learned much earlier than normal that “experiential” lesson.
The U.S. is experiencing “news deserts” (communities where there is no news outlet) at an alarming rate.
Recent research is laser-focused on how long and how well the American democracy can function without local news. Athens County is well-served by the diverse voices and experiences represented in The Post’s content — diversity that is much farther along than southeast Ohio at large.
Even so, The Post’s editors are working hard on expanding and refining those efforts. I contributed questions about workplace culture and values to a staff survey that will become the data point for policy change. Where else on campus is such an effort occurring?
Members of The Post’s staff are no more perfect than their counterparts in any other newsroom, classroom, conference room or administrative office. It is a living daily experiment that has taught generations of students — and not all of them journalism majors — the power and responsibility of the First Amendment, public service and learning by doing (one of the key skills in the new BRICKS general education program) for more than a century.
I ask President Sherman and the administrative staff at the university to reverse the decision of the previous administration and fund the advertising director’s position for the good of the campus, community and region.
The Post is just as vital as paving the streets, collecting recyclables, providing medical services and other myriad services that make this region vital and a good place to live.
Editor’s note: Nerissa Young is an associate professor of instruction in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.
