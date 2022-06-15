Dear Democrats:
I’ve typically voted Democratic for more than 40 years, as I care more about the 99% of America that needs help, as opposed to the 1% that do not, which the Republicans cater to.
You may’ve noticed President Biden is driving inflation by having the Fed create Brazillions of dollars for him to spend.
This is not sitting well with many Americans.
When he was running, I said: 100 million Democrats in this country, and Joe Biden is the best y’all could do??
You may’ve noticed that former president Trump plans to hold the office again.
I still cannot fathom how no prosecutor in the country has enough evidence and chutzpah to charge him with any of various crimes, but here we are. If someone doesn’t find a way to keep him from running again, I fear he’ll be re-installed, whether he wins the election legitimately or not.
Remember what happened in the last election? Yeah, like that, only worse. Now that he’s packed the court with cronies, they’ll see him re-installed. The Florida supreme court installed Gee Dubya, I can see the same thing happening again with SCOTUS.
I also know it’s the habit of political parties to run the incumbent till they lose, and that’s about to happen.
Again; there’s at least a hundred million Democrats in this country, surely there’s a better choice.
I’d do it, but I have a sufficiently checkered past I would not be considered ‘electable.’
...Don’t judge someone by what they were, but by what they have become.
From that Sandy Ridge in Meigs County,
Paul Schmittauer
