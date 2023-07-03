You can’t see it. You can’t hear it. It leaves behind a distinctive string of pearls contrail. It can fly from California to Japan in three hours. Ramjet technology inhales oxygen and hydrogen atoms exploding them into a powerful thrust that propels the jet at hypersonic speeds. It flies so high above the air mass that it does not create a sonic boom. You never see it go over the horizon. It just disappears!
They took an S-6 engine from the space shuttle launch rocket, attached it to a specially designed jet, and shot it way up into the upper atmosphere. At its highest point it turned down, fired its afterburners, and picked up enough speed for its ramjet engine to burst atoms apart and use that energy to fly faster than ever before. Free fuel!
Appalachia is almost devoid of people and a perfect place for Wright-Patterson Air Force base, located on the west side of Ohio, to fly experimental jets a couple hundred miles east where its planes will not be noticed much. If a jet crashes, it will be mostly in the woods of southeastern Ohio, eastern Kentucky, and West Virginia rather than the cities and towns that dot the rest of Ohio. Perfect!
