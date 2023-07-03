To the Editor:

You can’t see it. You can’t hear it. It leaves behind a distinctive string of pearls contrail. It can fly from California to Japan in three hours. Ramjet technology inhales oxygen and hydrogen atoms exploding them into a powerful thrust that propels the jet at hypersonic speeds. It flies so high above the air mass that it does not create a sonic boom. You never see it go over the horizon. It just disappears!


  

