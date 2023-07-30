Reader's Forum

Young Americans overwhelmingly favor reproductive freedom (74%, according to Pew) and vote for Democrats (by a 28 point margin in 2022 and 35 points in 2018, according to Tufts). A landmark reproductive rights measure is expected to appear on Ohio ballots this November. Yet in the quintessential college town of Athens — where Ohio University students comprise about 80% of eligible voters at the heart of Southeast Ohio’s only blue county — Democratic leaders are trying harder than ever to keep students from voting, and I’m opposing Democrats to boost Democratic turnout.

Welcome to the weird world of Athens politics! If we can understand that world, we can change it for the better — and help win reproductive freedom for all Ohioans.


  

Damon Krane is a longtime progressive activist, community organizer and independent journalist running for mayor of Athens as an independent democratic socialist.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments