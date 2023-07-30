Young Americans overwhelmingly favor reproductive freedom (74%, according to Pew) and vote for Democrats (by a 28 point margin in 2022 and 35 points in 2018, according to Tufts). A landmark reproductive rights measure is expected to appear on Ohio ballots this November. Yet in the quintessential college town of Athens — where Ohio University students comprise about 80% of eligible voters at the heart of Southeast Ohio’s only blue county — Democratic leaders are trying harder than ever to keep students from voting, and I’m opposing Democrats to boost Democratic turnout.
Welcome to the weird world of Athens politics! If we can understand that world, we can change it for the better — and help win reproductive freedom for all Ohioans.
Without Republicans, why vote Democrat?
You may have noticed Republicans don’t run for Athens city office. None are running this year, and only two have run since 2011, the last in 2015. This isn’t just because Republicans would lose (none has won since 2003), and it’s actually not a good thing for Democrats.
Because Athens residents are overwhelmingly Democratic (registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 6 to 1, and most unregistered eligible voters are the young people I mentioned above), Republican candidates for Athens office would only provoke a net increase in Democratic turnout — not only in the city races Republicans could only lose, but in the regional, state and national races Republicans currently win. So instead of provoking higher Democratic turnout by running in Athens, Republicans diminish Democratic turnout by not running, and that increases Republicans’ share of votes in regional, state and national races.
Without voter choice, why vote at all?
It’s not just Republicans. Democrats don’t run for Athens office much either — at least in contested races decided by voters. This year exactly 11 Democrats are running for 11 offices, so no primary election was held. The same thing happened in 2009.
For the past 20 years, Athens Democrats have always fielded a candidate for every city office — but usually just one. With 11 to 13 city offices up for grabs every two years, there hasn’t been more than a single contested Democratic primary race in any of the past six city election cycles.
This isn’t an accident. In 2020, then Democratic county chair John Haseley told The New Political he works to prevent contested primaries, and since then party leaders have driven out two local Democratic politicians for supporting voter choice — former council member Pete Kotses and soon-to-be-former council member Ben Ziff.
Thus with almost no contested primary or general election races, year after year party leaders rather than voters decide who occupies almost every Athens office. That’s true for 10 out of 11 offices this year. If I hadn’t entered the mayor’s race, it would be true for all 11.
Bipartisan opposition to local democracy helps Republicans, hurts Democrats
When only one candidate runs for an office, voters are powerless, and people have no reason to vote. Since this is most often the case in Athens, it’s no wonder that Southeast Ohio’s only blue county delivers far fewer Democratic votes than it should.
In Athens city elections our most populous voting precincts have single-digit turnout, and alienation bleeds into midterms, too. In 2014, Athens County had Ohio’s second lowest turnout. Nationwide, from 2018 to 2022, turnout of all eligible voters fell by just 3% while youth turnout dropped 5% from its 2018 record high to finish a close second. Yet the number of Athenians casting ballots plummeted a whopping 35%! That’s down 2,770 voters from 7,853 in 2018 to 5,083 in 2022!
That devastating 2022 drop (not explained by any change in city population or university enrollment) didn’t just defy macro level national trends — it occurred in a college town, run by Democrats, immediately following Republicans’ repeal of Roe v Wade, during a nationwide surge in youth turnout, and with national media trained on the J.D. Vance/Tim Ryan contest’s potential to decide control of the Senate. We should have seen an increase in turnout, not a 35% drop!
Opposing Democrats to boost Democratic turnout
My campaigns — for mayor in 2019, council in 2021, and mayor again this year — haven’t won me office yet, and maybe they never will. That’s OK, because my campaigns have drawn attention to local social justice issues and helped win better city policy.
At the same time, my campaigns have given two different groups of anti-Republican voters reason to begin or maintain the habit of voting — the progressives who turn out to vote for me and the establishment Democrats who turn out to vote against me. (Indeed, by creating this year’s only contested city race, mine is the only city campaign doing anything to boost Democratic turnout.)
Finally, my campaigns have always focused on boosting turnout among the city’s most important group of overwhelmingly Democratic voters — OU students.
Student voters matter most
It’s not just that young people have the most votes left to cast in their lifetimes, overwhelmingly prefer Democrats, and comprise roughly 80% of our city’s eligible voters — it’s also that they pass through Athens in far greater numbers than anyone else. While 24,000 people live in Athens any given year, every decade 70,000 different OU students live here before moving on to every corner of America.
So there’s just no question about it. The single most important thing we can do here in Athens to fight back against Republican power everywhere is to turn OU students into habitual voters — not just in presidential elections, but in midterm and local elections, too — so they take their voting habit with them everywhere they go next.
Yet Athens Democratic leaders are extremely opposed to students voting.
Athens Dem leaders would rather Republicans vote than students
When I ran for mayor in 2019, I allied with Ellie Hamrick, an independent socialist running for city council. While registering students at OU dining halls, we never encountered Democrats doing the same. We became the first candidates ever to text bank OU students about a city election. Democrats never followed suit. I encouraged student groups to hold a campus candidate forum before the voter registration deadline. By the time they wrangled the Dems, the deadline had passed.
Running for city council in 2021, I was again the only candidate calling for a campus forum. One was scheduled according to Democrats’ stated availability. But after meeting with their county party chair, all the Dems announced they would not attend — opting instead for a forum held after the registration deadline, from which their opponents were excluded, and which the Dems still didn’t promote.
Meanwhile, Democratic Athens Mayor Steve Patterson (not even up for re-election in 2021) didn’t just snub Democratic-leaning students, he tried to secretly boost Republican turnout against progressive independents, despite the harm this also would cause to Democratic Congressional candidate Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), whom Patterson had publicly endorsed in that year’s November special election for Ohio’s 15th District that coincided with the 2021 Athens city election.
According to 18-year Athens Republican chair Pete Couladis (who campaigned for Patterson in 2019 while Patterson boasted to The Post that he was the Republican choice for mayor), Patterson reached out to Couladis in 2021 to request a private audience with Republicans so the mayor could get “some help in keeping the Democratic Socialist/Communist Candidates off city council.”
However, some anti-Patterson Republicans secretly recorded the Democratic mayor and caught him as he tried to woo Trump supporters with far-right talking points; as he praised Larry Householder protégé and “heartbeat bill” co-sponsor, state representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville); as he declined to rebuff Republican attacks on Democratic city council members Micah McCarey (a gay man, director of OU’s LGBT Center, first Black member of council since the 1980s, and one of the first renters on council in over a decade) and Ben Ziff (the other renter and first service worker on council in decades); as he joined Republicans in laughing off Iris Virjee (a young woman candidate of color) as merely a “girl” and “bartender” whose non-Anglo Saxon name Patterson said he couldn’t even remember; and as he lied to Republicans about my policy agenda, politics and record.
The recording was leaked to the press, and the story was front page news the same day Patterson hosted Russo’s campaign visit to Athens.
Yet no Democratic leader criticized Patterson, and no Democrat stepped up to challenge him in the 2023 primary. So I decided to oppose him again this November, and I made boosting youth turnout — especially for the reproductive freedom amendment — the focus of my campaign for mayor.
Yes, even with reproductive rights on the line
In my April 20 campaign announcement I called on Patterson and the Dems to participate in and promote a real campus mayoral debate — this time before the voter registration deadline.
Two months passed with no response, so on July 21 reproductive rights activists joined me on the county courthouse steps to reissue the call. “Progressives urge Athens County Democrats to engage young voters, support mayoral candidate forum,” a June 23 Athens Messenger headline announced. “Reproductive activists encourage student voter turnout in Athens,” a June 27 Post headline added.
Patterson’s response, backed by Democratic County Chair Sean Parsons, came in a June 28 Messenger article headlined, “Patterson says he’s willing to debate Krane, but not on Ohio University’s campus.”
This arrogant disregard for OU students won’t help pass Ohio’s reproductive freedom amendment or increase Democratic turnout. Whether students activated by a campus debate would vote for me or Patterson, we know the vast majority of them would vote for the reproductive freedom amendment and for Democrats more generally.
What’s next? Democrats will decide
By now the problem should be clear. Higher voter turnout in Athens would advance the Democratic agenda, but it would diminish the power of a handful of local Democratic leaders, who would no longer get to install their friends in office and govern with no accountability to voters. For many years now party leaders have had to choose between political progress and personal power, and they’ve made the wrong choice. The only question now is how much longer Democratic voters will allow party leaders to sabotage the party and squander our blue county’s potential.
Democrats don’t always like me for pointing out stuff like this. That’s fine, because Democrats don’t need to vote for me to help increase Democratic turnout and help pass Ohio’s reproductive freedom amendment. All Democrats need to do is demand that Patterson participate in a campus debate and that Parsons promote it. I hope Democrats will do that, not for my sake, but for the sake of their own party and principles.
