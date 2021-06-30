By Sydney Dawes
Athens NEWS Editor
Last week was my final one as editor of The Athens NEWS, and fittingly so, my goodbye column was the last item on my to-do list. I have to admit, I somewhat procrastinated with this article in particular, as goodbyes have never been easy for me. I’m saying mine with a lot of sadness.
My next adventure will come in the form of a reporter position at the Springfield News-Sun, minutes away from my family and from my longtime partner. I’m very excited for this (somewhat unexpected) opportunity, as I’ll have the opportunity to hyperfocus on beats such as crime and courts.
My plans to make a career change developed mere weeks ago, but my final week at The NEWS still snuck up on me. I’m excited to start a new chapter, but I’m also disappointed: There’s a lot I wanted to see happen with The Athens NEWS, and my time as its editor feels as if it’s ending too soon. However, I leave with boundless hope, as The NEWS’ new leader, Corinne Colbert, has both her heart and mind invested in Athens. I’m so excited to see what direction she carries it in, and you all should be, too.
Corinne can be reached at corinne@athensnews.com. She’s really looking forward to hearing from you, whether it be news tips or items for the What’s Happening calendar.
It has been such an honor to live and work here, covering issues that matter to Athens city and county residents. As an Ohio University student (and one who lacked a vehicle at that) years ago, I rarely had opportunities to travel outside the Athens city limits. In the last year, though, I have learned so much about this community and all the wonderful things happening here.
Even more, I’m leaving with a better understanding of the calculated balance of fairness, inquisitiveness, attention to detail, persistence and compassion that comes with working toward being a good journalist. Although I’m still learning, I’m better because of you all.
There’s so much about Athens County that I’ll miss (but to be fair, the pandemic conditioned me to rip the Band-Aid off, so to speak): the lively art and music scene, the winding trails, the many friendly faces I often got to see while strolling on any sidewalk, and the meaningful connections one builds any given day. The many eateries and other businesses that welcomed me through their doors over the years also carry a chunk of my heart (and I carry a few extra pounds as a result).
I am walking away with many lessons in mind. I’ll share with you the loudest one: Athens residents care about their city. A lot. They glow with a proud radiance when they tell you about their families’ history in the area. They work like hell to overcome obstacles that threaten their beloved city. They identify parts of this area that they want to see improved, because we want the things we cherish to thrive. And they push back against those who try to belittle their home.
I have to give huge thanks to former A-NEWS leaders Terry Smith and Conor Morris for helping me find my bearings and providing for me the solid foundation that is The Athens NEWS. While I was working as a journalist in neighboring Vinton County, their work caught my attention frequently — particularly their pieces that held institutions of power and people of authority in check. I always admired their courage and fight for truth, and I wanted my and Ben Peters’ newsroom to have the same energy.
Of course, I also have nothing but gratitude for Ben. He came on board at the beginning of the pandemic — the perfect time to start at a new newsroom, no? — while having an editor who split her time between two counties. He rolled with every punch and adapted with speed. It was such a joy to see him make a name for himself in the community he cherished so much as an OU student. I’m so proud of his accomplishments.
Although it’s easy to look at our operation as two crazy kids running a newspaper, it’s not an easy job. I think many forget (or fairly, just don’t know) the NEWS editorial team consists of two people who write original content, manage social media accounts, collect and sort through opinion submissions and design the bulk of a newspaper all in a week’s time, restarting the cycle as soon as one paper is sent off the printers.
This place has more meaning to me than I can really explain in a column (and as you all know, I’m no columnist), and this typed-out goodbye is painful. So I’ll end with this: Thanks so much, Athens County, for the laughs and the lessons. I’m going to miss this scrappy, hungry newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.