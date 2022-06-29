By Eliot Kalman
It must now be said, the G.O.P. is brain dead, and their thinking is only pretend.
Addled grey bearded men, don’t care why, where, or when, that forced sex with a child may impend
On a pre-teen mother, raped by her brother, or by a long-trusted family friend,
Or an impregnated child, by a stranger defiled, who must carry the birth to its end.
And under G.O.P. rule, girls who should be in school, forfeit their chance to attend,
They’re instead stuck at home, for months all alone, as their bellies do slowly distend,
And because she’s a kid, thinks it’s something she did, that caused her worth to descend,
As a social exile, into a psychic defile, that brings her hapless life to an end.
