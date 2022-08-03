Voters of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District:
Our Congressman, Republican Mike Carey, is in violation of his Oath of Office. When he took office, he swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. In observing this oath, he has failed miserably.
We should not be surprised. Carey is endorsed by the NRA, is a Trump supporter, and has a vested interest in the coal industry. What he views as three badges of honor are in fact three marks of shame. Carey is too venal and stupid to understand this.
We need to drive into Carey’s rock-hard head the fact that his primary obligations are to his constituents and to the Constitution of the United States. He thinks his obligations are to the Republican Party and to Donald Trump. He is wrong, and we need to tell him so.
Trump is guilty of multiple crimes, the most egregious of which is his attempt to overturn the results of a legitimate election. His guilt in the January 6 insurrection is as plain as Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck. Trump weakened the vital NATO alliance and expressed admiration of Vladimir Putin, setting the stage for the current disaster in Ukraine. Trump must face criminal prosecution. Since Benedict Arnold this country has never seen a traitor as vile as Trump. We have never seen a Presidential administration so grossly incompetent, so eager to dip its hands into the public till. Trump needs to face serious prison time. Better yet, he should twitch at the end of a rope.
Voters of the 15th district need to bombard Mike Carey’s office with phone calls, e-mails, and letters urging him to loudly and publicly call for the criminal prosecution of Trump and his co-conspirators. Tell Carey that if he does not press for criminal prosecution of Trump, he is complicit in Trump’s crimes, has violated his Oath of Office, and is obligated to resign.
Carey is too self-centered and incompetent to respond to this effort. But at least we can let him know the extent to which his voters are disgusted with his abject failure.
