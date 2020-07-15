By Chris Hager
On July 5, Trump spoke the following words to the crowd gathered in Washington, D. C.: “We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters and people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing.”
While the president was busy presiding over his fireworks display, I was participating in the Black Lives Matter rally on Court Street, and, though I’m not positive I saw any Marxists, anarchists, agitators, or looters on Saturday, I think I saw a few on both sides of Court Street who, while not clueless, could benefit from a bit of reflection.
The Defend the Police group were ostensibly there to support the police, whom they see as being threatened by defunding. The clue they are missing is what defunding might mean in a broader context. Moreover, they feel their very way of life is threatened by others who think along different lines, like those of us they faced across Court Street.
The much larger Black Lives Matter/Showing Up for Racial Justice crowd were there to promote their movement, and began with a totally appropriate eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence whilst taking a knee, but after a few moments devolved into shouting and gesturing. The clue missed on that side of Court Street was that if one wants to explain one’s stance to someone, shouting is ineffectual.
At the pre-march rally on the College Green I was given a handout of a single page which succinctly laid out the arguments for “defunding” the police (available at athenscountypolicingdata.org). So patently clear were these data that I felt compelled to take this broadside across the street and give it to one of the counter-protestors. Discretion being the better part of valor, though, I did not, worried that I might either be labeled a traitor from behind or be assailed from in front (the Defend the Police group was well-armed). When both sides began shouting “GO HOME,” I decided it best to heed the advice from both sides of the street and went home.
America is changing. The Defend the Police folks, including Jay Edwards, who stood with the DtP protestors, have reason to be worried: America will look different in the years and months to come, and many people will have to come to terms with issues forced upon them. They feel threatened, along with their way of life.
Protesting has its place on the street; antagonizing does not. The better strategy would be not to alienate, but to invite. Venting in rage is only effective when aimed either at those with the ability to influence policy and change laws, i. e., the politicians, or at those who need to know their practices are at odds with public sentiments, i. e., the police. People of color are not seeking reparations, for the most part; they are simply seeking justice and equality. White America should just be thankful they are not seeking revenge.
My point is not simply that one can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar; rather that most of the potency of Showing Up for Racial Justice resides in the “showing up.” There exists a dynamism in non-violent actions and tempered dialogue that is lacking in angry confrontation.
The clue I took away from the march was that numbers speak volumes. Venting only led Jay Edwards to label us “cowards” on his FaceBook page. As for me, my venting will take place in the voting booth in November when Jay Edwards will, I hope, be looking for a new job.
Hager is a retired high school chemistry and physics teacher with time on his hands. When not involved with issues concerning social justice, he’s either working in the garden or playing guitar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.