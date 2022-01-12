By John Schmieding
In the early black-and-white scenes of “The Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy meets a traveling fortune teller, Professor Marvel. Later in the story he shows up as the Wizard of Oz himself, still making up stories, in brilliant color. I say this because I appreciated the December 15th editorial objecting to “voting against their own interests.” I think it is spot-on that this attitude is off base and not at all helpful. It only serves to distract us from facing together the real battles that need to be fought.
And there is another aspect to this that deserves attention. I think understanding what our interests really are is interesting, complex and confusing. Sometimes it feels like it is in my best interests to eat yet another chocolate chip cookie. Driven by a “need” for (addiction to) sugar and chocolate, I can convince myself that just one more is exactly what I need. Others may have similar experiences with beer, opiates, watching TV or spending more time sliding down the rabbit holes of social media. My real interests and values get all jumbled up with short-term urges and desires.
When it comes to our interests in the political world, it is just as confusing. It is muddled even more by the intentional and pervasive efforts of those who would benefit by manipulating our interests. Hoping for a few more votes, a little more campaign cash, or just to feed their own sense of importance, these individuals and organizations will do whatever it takes to lead or us, or push us, in the directions they choose for us. All the tricks of the advertising industry are being used, along with disinformation, bullying and violence.
The “wizard” in “The Wizard of Oz” was eventually revealed behind the curtain, creating the sounds and scenes meant to frighten Dorothy and her friends. The Tin man points out that he is a humbug. “I think you are a very bad man,” said Dorothy. “Oh, no, my dear; I’m really a very good man, but I’m a very bad wizard, I must admit.” Humbled and apologetic, the wizard tries to help them.
We are getting some glimpses through the curtain of those who try to manipulate us for their own ends. They are much more powerful and sophisticated than the wizard storyteller. They are unlikely to be humbled and apologetic. They are more likely to try to cover their lies with even bigger lies. So it will be up to us to stop buying the snake oil and to stop falling for their shtick.
One of the biggest lies, one that works very well to feed the agendas of the manipulators, is that we the people are hopelessly divided. We are told to believe that our interests are diametrically opposed and that we can be conveniently defined as red or blue, liberal or conservative. Every day there are headlines that emphasize and inflame divisions between us. Precious little attention is paid to the stories of connection and shared humanness that are also all around us. “If it bleeds it leads” is the old newspaper mantra. That mantra is just as true today. Every division is magnified and glorified. Those who want us to distrust each other are chortling in their soup, as their power grows.
I believe that we have much more in common than we are being led to believe and that our connected interests far outweigh our differences.
The Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow man eventually find their real interests: their hearts, their courage, and their brilliance. “With the things I’ve been thinkin’ I could be another Lincoln.” Even Dorothy finds her way back home. I wonder if we will be able to find our compassion, our curiosity and our respect for each other, or if we will continue to allow ourselves to be led down a path that leads only to wicked witches and flying monkeys.
John Schmieding lives in Athens.
