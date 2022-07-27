By Judith Daso

A 1968 OU grad, I started to learn about Title IX when I began working with Women Studies at Alden Library. I read the Price Report, learned women had been eliminated from OU’s Marching Band, heard about the former Women’s Center, and met with some women coaches and other longtime activists. It was all very interesting — “consciousness raising” as we used to say.

