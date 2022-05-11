In her book “Prayer in the Night,” Tish Harrison Warren details her experience with pregnancy loss and how she coped with her sorrow and grief. Warren, an Episcopal priest, relied on her Christian faith to carry her through a dark time. But her sorrow is relatable for anyone who has experienced pregnancy loss. One cruelty of late-term pregnancy loss is that you’ve had so much time — 20 weeks or more — to anticipate and plan for your child.
Research shows that a substantial percentage of women who experience late-term pregnancy loss develop PTSD. One cruelty of early-term pregnancy loss is the stinging lack of support. No one knew you were pregnant; it can’t be a big deal. Get over it. The only thing that could make this worse would be if people viewed women who lose a pregnancy with suspicion, or blame, or with an eye toward punishment. It was your fault. You did something wrong. You did it on purpose. Perhaps that’s the worst cruelty of all.
We are living in the eerie stillness of our knowledge that in a few weeks, abortion will be all but illegal in the State of Ohio. The so-called “heartbeat bill” is already on the books. We’re just waiting for the court decision that will unleash it. But the loss of abortion services is only one facet of what’s to come. Many states, including Ohio, have moved to criminalize abortion. Legislation pending in Columbus would make it a fourth-degree felony.
The harshest cruelty is that these laws will cast a cloud of criminal suspicion over every woman who loses a pregnancy. We’ve already seen a preview of the zealous crusades of pro-life partisans. Just last month, Texas prosecutors were forced to dismiss murder charges against a woman for having a self-induced abortion. It’s not a crime. Yet.
But the intentions of the zealots are unmistakable. Brittney Poolaw, a nineteen-year-old Oklahoma woman, was convicted of manslaughter after she miscarried. She had used meth during her pregnancy, though experts testified it was not the primary cause of her miscarriage. Poolaw’s case is part of a trend in some states to find fault and criminality in pregnancy loss. It’s unclear what missteps will transform a pregnant woman into a felon. Smoke weed? Glass of wine? Not get a COVID vaccine? Opt out of intrusive diagnostic testing?
We shouldn’t make the mistake of thinking this only affects a small number of women. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists estimates that about 26 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage. About 80 percent of these occur in the first trimester.
The line between miscarriage and abortion is blurry. The medical literature uses the terms almost interchangeably. It can be jarring to mourn a tragic loss, only to look at your medical records and see “abortion” listed in your chart. But the only obvious difference is whether you wanted it. The surgery to treat a miscarriage is the same surgery often used in abortions. Mifepristone, the primary medication used in medication abortions, is also prescribed to manage miscarriages.
Unfortunately, the people enforcing these laws are likely to be the same people whose profound ignorance leads them to believe you can reimplant an ectopic pregnancy. They’re likely to be people like Missouri Republican Todd Akin, who once said that if there’s a “legitimate rape” a woman’s body can “shut that whole thing down” and not become pregnant. You don’t want these people looking at your medical records or investigating your actions.
Being pregnant is about to become legally perilous. For people wanting to preserve abortion access, mifepristone has the virtue of being undetectable. If you don’t tell anyone you’ve taken it, no lab test will give you away. But the flip side is that, when zealous enforcers are empowered, any woman arriving at the hospital with a miscarriage can be a criminal suspect.
After all, there’s no way to know she didn’t take mifepristone. In the same Oklahoma county where Brittney Poolaw was convicted of manslaughter for her miscarriage, another young woman was charged after a retired detective working security at the hospital reported her to authorities. Perhaps that’s the biggest tragedy: allowing zealots to inflict fear and intimidation on an already grieving family.
We should learn from Tish Harrison Warren. She relied on her faith to support her through grief, and she shared her story so others don’t have to feel alone. She didn’t use her faith as a bludgeon to inflict judgment.
Soon, Ohio will become a forbidding place to grow a family. Its policies will hinder potentially lifesaving pregnancy care and create a shadow of suspicion over pregnant women and their doctors. The state’s message is clear: Have children at your own risk.
Jason Heinrich lives in Athens.
