That’s enough of the Confederacy defenders, that’s enough of the My Pillow venders, and the Oath Keepers’ martial-stacked lines,
The MAGA hat wearers, the TRUMP flag bearers, and the wavers of “Stop the Steal” signs,
The bitter witch-hunt rants, the banal “Lock her up!” chants, the petty complaints and bratty whines,
The supplicant sycophants, the anti-media song and dance, and an end to the baseless opines.
No more Ukraine plotters, cloying Trump sons and daughters, no more Mar-a-Lago weekends,
No more lies and deceits, Mickey D’s Big Mac treats, no more call-ins to Fox & Friends,
No more quack COVID cures, no more Air Force One tours, or failures to proffer amends,
No more birther denials, dragged-out district court trials, or multi-part tweets without ends.
No more slowing the mails, no more families in jails, no more fine folks, “I’m sure,” on both sides,
No more toadies to appoint, no more cronies to anoint, no more sways with the winds and the tides,
No more census distortions, no more outlawed abortions, no more crass and feckless bromides,
No more dysfunctional walls, no more conspiratorial calls, no more SCOTUS civil rights backslides.
No more amoral nullifyin’, no more funeral mothers cryin’, or racist Redskins for whom to be rootin’,
No more tiki parades, no more no-knock invades, no more Standing Your Ground legalized shootin’,
No more ignorin’ subpoenas, no more ethics in-betweeners, no more air and land and water pollutin’,
No more dead kids and teachers, no more millionaire preachers, no more two thumbs up for Xi, for Kim, and for Putin.
No more pals being pardoned, White House fences being hardened, no more ignoring the U.S. Bill of Rights,
No more secrets to be blabbin’, no more pussies to be grabbin’, no evading congress’s oversights,
No more derisive retweets, Trump Hotel thirty K suites, no more penitentiary bound acolytes,
No more lunatic lawyers, no more dirty tricks deployers, no more catering to the rich and the whites.
No more pretentious shamans with bison horns; no more scofflaw felonious legal suborns,
No more golfing dates with his subservient chums; no more tuition defrauded Trump U. alums,
No more ego-stoked, vote-tally fictions, no more ludicrous, storm-track predictions,
No more hectoring of sociopathic psycho-mobs, no more nattering, negativistic, Q-nabobs,
Of the bigotry, enough; of the greed, quite enough; of the jumbled “Two Corinthians” cite, oh please, that’s enough;
Of the sick anti-vaxxers, of the posh anti-taxers, and the Republicans' anti-democratic guff,
Of the nightly Fox News panders and the ubiquitous gerrymanders and the two-faced pseudo-patriotic fluff,
Of the seditious insurrections, the thrice-counted elections, and “in your thoughts and your prayers” — NOW AIN'T THAT ENOUGH!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.