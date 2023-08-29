Concerning the proposed name change for the Wayne National Forest. Maybe this is an opportunity to review and discuss the whole complicated history between the Indians and settlers. The Indians and their ancestors had occupied the land for thousands of years. Most people in the United States wanted the Indians removed because they wanted more land to farm. This was a difficult problem to solve peacefully. So the result was usually warfare.
I am retired from the Wayne National Forest after working on the forest for 25 years. During my time on the Wayne, it didn’t seem that many people knew who General Anthony Wayne was except maybe he was “Mad” and had defeated the Indians in battle opening up Ohio for settlement. Some even thought the forest was named after John Wayne. Wayne was a successful Revolutionary War general and got his nickname because of his bold, even reckless, bravery.
After the Indians in Ohio severely defeated two previous armies send against them, President George Washington personally selected his old comrade, who had been with him at Valley Forge, to lead the U. S. Army. Wayne won the Battle of Fallen Timbers in 1794 and with the Treaty of Greenville the next year the Indians lost three-fourth of Ohio. This treaty, as with most of the treaties with the Indians before and after, the U.S. government failed to honor the terms. There, it is not surprising that the Indians have an unfavorable opinion of him.
The changing of the name of the forest has been discussed before but nothing came of it. If a poll is taken of Ohioans to ask the question “Since Ohio has only one national forest what should the name be? Should it be Wayne National Forest or Buckeye National Forest?” My guess is that Buckeye would win out.
Anthony Wayne was a brave and successful general. He did not commit or permitted any massacres against the Indians as other military and militia leader had done. His only crime was carrying out the orders of the Commander in Chief of the United States.
Later, the Indians in Ohio were restricted to several small reservations. In the 1830s, they were even removed from these reservations and sent to Indian Territory in Oklahoma, the other Trail of Tears. Considering the past treatment by the United States against the Indians maybe it is not asking too much to change the name. But Anthony Wayne should be remembered positively as a patriot doing his best for his country.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.