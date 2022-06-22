By Eliot Kalman
There was no way to know, at that schoolday’s dawn, that by sunset nineteen students, by malicious act, would be gone, and many would see that which should never have been sawn, it’s mourning in America.
As the sun rose that day in the Lone Star sky, nineteen fourth graders got dressed up to die, nineteen mothers kissed their young kids good-bye, it’s mourning in America.
As that day the sun bore down from a pitiless sky, and Uvalde recoiled, too numb even to cry, while the cops left the bleeding to noiselessly die, it’s mourning in America.
As nineteen children went to their eternal rest, with a bullet in their head or lodged in their chest, and the sun went down in the bloody-red West, it’s mourning in America.
As tears of woe fell in the waning light, and dirges were played through the long plaintive night, while the citizenry cried out, “It just can’t be right!” it’s mourning in America.
With one fewer afternoon school bus stops to be met, and one fewer dinner places to ever be set, and one fewer eager family pets to joyously be met, it’s mourning in America.
As the moon that night shone on nineteen empty beds, and the bereaved faced their losses with inconsolable heads, while the NRA callously ignored all the wounded and dead, once again, it’s mourning in America.
