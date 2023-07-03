Reader's Forum

By Athenians for Bodily Autonomy

In a recent interview published in the Athens News (“Athens Police Chief Pyle retires,” June 28, 2023), outgoing Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle stated that defunding the police is a “dumb concept.” Pyle maintains that until we live within a “utopian society” where “crime doesn’t exist,” there will always be a need for police and that to call for defunding the police prior to achieving a utopian society would be “putting the cart before the horse.”


  

Athenians for Bodily Autonomy is a grassroots coalition defending bodily autonomy for all in Athens County.

