By Athenians for Bodily Autonomy
In a recent interview published in the Athens News (“Athens Police Chief Pyle retires,” June 28, 2023), outgoing Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle stated that defunding the police is a “dumb concept.” Pyle maintains that until we live within a “utopian society” where “crime doesn’t exist,” there will always be a need for police and that to call for defunding the police prior to achieving a utopian society would be “putting the cart before the horse.”
We are writing to defend the police abolitionist movement against Pyle’s libel. Abolitionists seek to create a fundamentally transformed world in which the root causes of violence are addressed and communities have the resources and tools they need to keep each other safe without any form of policing or incarceration. We seek to eliminate policing, but not in a vacuum.
Even in the world as it is, police do not keep us safe. There is no correlation between the crime rate and the amount of money spent on policing, nor the number of police per capita, nor the incarceration rate. When the crime rate drops, police point to it as evidence that policing is working, and say we should spend more money on police. When it inevitably rises again, police point to it as evidence that we need to spend more money on police. And so the police budget grows and grows, while our communities continue to suffer from violence. And of course, the crime rate is not a useful indicator of safety to begin with; plenty of things that do not cause harm are crimes (e.g., safe and consensual transactional sex), while plenty of things that cause tremendous harm are perfectly legal (e.g., billionaires destroying the planet and presidents dropping bombs).
At best, police respond to violence after the fact, and even then they are rarely helpful, as anyone who has experienced violence and sought help from the police can attest. Only in very rare, exceptional circumstances do police ever interrupt violence, much less prevent it. Most mass shootings are over before police arrive, and civilian bystanders are more likely to stop shootings in progress than police are. The presence of school resource officers has no impact on the likelihood of a school shooting.
Not only do police consistently fail to prevent or interrupt violence, they add their own violence to the mix. In 2022, U.S. police murdered 1,200 people. Two-thirds of the people killed by police in 2022 were Black, Brown and Indigenous people. While excessive force is the most common complaint filed against police, police sexual misconduct is a close second. Of the complaints, 50 percent involve sexual acts committed against a minor.
Locally, Allison Arocho reported being groomed and assaulted by OUPD Officer Robert Parsons in 2005-2006 when she was only 15 years old. Nationally, it is estimated that a new case alleging police sexual misconduct is filed every five days — likely a dramatic underrepresentation of the actual occurrence of sexual violence by police. Officers who have gone to trial admit to targeting women who are unlikely to be believed, and to the use of threats and coercion to force women to comply with their advances. Many victims have recounted excessive questioning, dismissal, threats of incarceration, and being prevented from filing a complaint.
The fundamental issue with Pyle’s argument is this: To keep people safer as a community, we need resources to meet people’s basic needs. But the APD receives a lionshare of the Athens General Fund — approximately $4.9 million (or 30 percent) in 2023. Countywide, we estimate that more than $17 million is spent on policing annually — enough to completely eliminate food insecurity in the county twice over, with over $3 million to spare. Athens County ranks among the poorest counties in the nation, with a poverty rate of nearly 25 percent (or 16,942 people). In 2021, over 20 percent of Athens County residents experienced severe housing problems, while more than 21 percent of children were living in poverty. Defunding the police is not only about abolishing an oppressive institution, it is also about reallocating much needed resources toward strengthening communities so that we can keep each other safe. We need funding for food, housing, education, arts, recreation, healthcare, harm reduction strategies, and community-based transformative justice initiatives — not handcuffs, tanks and cages.
As Pyle transitions to retirement, local liberal politicians and the media are tripping over themselves to celebrate his career. Hagiography notwithstanding, we maintain that Pyle’s legacy is one of violence. Multiple incidents of police brutality occurred on Pyle’s watch, while the APD disproportionately targeted Black people in traffic stops and arrests. Meanwhile, Pyle consistently maintained that the local police were colorblind, and he consistently defended his officers against allegations of excessive use of force.
What Pyle refuses to acknowledge is the social function that policing serves in upholding a class society where the vast majority of the people are beholden to the coercion of the rich and powerful. The police operate within a racist class society as the political strong-arm of the wealthy; law enforcement is deployed by the elites in order to penalize, pacify, and punish the poor into docility, servility, and silent acquiescence. In short, the capitalist state along with its police and prisons function as instruments for exploitation.
With this in mind, abolishing policing is in fact a necessary step to attaining a classless, or “utopian,” society. The struggle for police abolition is tantamount to the struggle for the abolition of class society itself. Pyle maintains that he cannot conceive of a society without police when it is “constantly being preyed upon” and that police will not “go away” until we “fix being preyed upon.” It is the capitalist class and its cohort of police, prisons and landlords who are the predators in our society. Only insofar as we retire them from their social positions will we be able to “fix being preyed upon.”
Athenians for Bodily Autonomy is a grassroots coalition defending bodily autonomy for all in Athens County.
