To the Editor:
Bob Hart nailed it, calling out former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump (“This ain’t no entertainment,” Aug. 9, 2023). What does the Bible have to say about those two?
The “number of the name of a man” — Ronald Wilson Reagan — is 666, the dead “Antichrist.” It is also the “mark” and “sign” of the “beast” empire of the last “horse” of the “Apocalypse”: United States. The dollar is the “mark” and United States is its “sign.” Look in the mirror paleface: “Behold a pale horse.” Get it?
Trump is the Biblical “false prophet” who, when he speaks, “frogs jump out of his mouth.”
The “four horses of the Apocalypse” are the “white” Roman empire, the “red horse” Ottoman, then the “black horse” British empire built on the backs of Black African resources and enslaved “black” people. British kings ride a “black horse” surrounded by their retinue riding white horses. As they traveled from one castle to another, anyone showing up on a black or white horse was instantly executed. How’s that for security?
Truman dropped the bomb on Japan ending the reign of the “black horse” and ushering in the last “horse/beast,” the “pale horse” which is near the “end” at the “dividing of time.”
The last “vial” of the “seven deadly vials” is about to happen when the New Madrid quake breaks the North American plate in half. It is not a matter of if. The New Madrid quake is past due.
Revelation says: “There was a great earthquake, such as was not since men were upon the earth, so mighty an earthquake, and so great. the great city was divided into three parts.”
We are that “great city.” The New Madrid quake splits the U.S. in half and then the San Andreas fault cleaves off the West Coast creating the “three parts.”
Bible secret. Italicized words mean it happened in the past “and” will happen again. It is our future, now. It’s not Climate Change. It is Earth changes: Every year sets new records for heat, floods, drought, famine, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanism, etc.
The “serpent, the dragon, which is the Devil and Satan” is the cause of Earth changes. Nibiru is four times larger than Earth and is back for a “little season” from the “bottomless pit” of outer space. It is time to “harvest.” Fill the “winepress.” We are the grapes.
This is not my opinion. I translate prophecy. I am The “soothsayer.”
Ron Linker,
Millfield
