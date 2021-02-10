As a survivor, a student, and a woman on Ohio University’s campus, I am grateful to have the platform upon which I can speak up for people whose narratives are all too often left out of the stories we tell or the news we hear. To be able to represent some of the most courageous, resilient, and self-empowered individuals on campus is an absolute honor that I will hold with me for the rest of my life, both personally and professionally.
To the brave women who came forward in this particular case, thank you for putting yourselves out there to shatter the divide that exists between students and their professors when it comes to addressing problematic behavior. Thank you for inspiring scores of students at this university and beyond to stand up for themselves and what they know to be true in spite of all odds — which, in the current state of higher education — stack quite heavily against us.
When Mary Rogus’s remarks first surfaced on Twitter, I was struck by how she could so boldly state that the Office of Equity and Civil Rights Compliance (ECRC) had been flawed in their findings when she herself is not qualified to investigate alleged sexual misconduct.
For me, her statements merely echoed what I feel were the underlying thoughts of the Faculty Senate committee who voted to preserve Kalyango’s tenure — “we cannot cost this man his livelihood on the words of a few students.”
Yet the ECRC found that Kalyango had sexually harassed at least two women; this work had been done already, and so it should not have been such a question as whether or not to allow a predatory professor unlimited access to the student body.
When these five faculty members decided they were more well-versed in Title IX investigations than the ECRC and thereby tossed their judgment aside, they turned back the clock several decades on sexual violence survivors’ rights to be shielded from their abusers at the institutions they are enrolled in.
I was too shaken by the symbolic gesture of the committee’s recommendation not to take action, and I am already so moved by the positive changes in attitude and policy that we are beginning to yield.
Although Rogus’s actions were most scrutinized this past weekend, we cannot lose sight of the greater issue at hand — that Yusuf Kalyango has not yet been terminated from Ohio University when he has already been found to have preyed upon at least two students.
Every drop of paint I applied to the graffiti wall, every ounce of sincerity and determination I poured into the tweets I’ve made, every call I’ve voiced for our professors and administrators to do better, all of that stems from what Kalyango took away from the women he victimized. Everything I have done and will continue to do in relation to this situation is to secure justice for those survivors and to ensure that no other survivors are ever invalidated by our university’s faculty and staff members.
While I know this cannot all be done so quickly nor so easily, I have faith in the Bobcat community and believe that our generation of students represents the change of pace that our institution so desperately needs. We are the #MeToo Movement as it stands to affect universities’ policies and personnel, and we will not rest until our voices are not only heard, but respected as they should have been all along. There is plenty of work to be done, but I think I speak for hundreds of OU students now when I say that we are more than up for the challenge.
Editor’s note: Gemarro is an Ohio University student.
