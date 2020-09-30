By Brian Bors
This is America.
At one point in my life, those words may have been said with pride, as an appeal to justice spoken with righteous indignation. Now, however, it is sadly more befitting for the epitaph inscribed upon our country’s collective tombstone. Not so long ago, I may have smugly rolled my eyes when informed that a sharp downturn in the market, a government shutdown, or the rise of the latest political ideologue was akin to sounding the death knell for a dying empire. Now, unfortunately, I’m beginning to be convinced that these are less harbingers of our demise than the punctuations thereof.
Since March, I have been paying closer attention to the news than any other time in my life. For months, I’ve noticed myself fanatically scrolling through the news feed with the same insatiable hunger that possesses us when we obsessively check our social media. What became increasingly evident in those few bleak months I was glued to the news cycle, was just how sensationalist so much of it is. Now more than ever we are fed a diet of latent misinformation, preying on something within us that yearns for chaos, that something that makes it difficult to pull your eyes away from the car wreck. Appealing to this unfortunate human nature is a basic tenet to the 24/7 news cycle that was ushered in with cable and the associated major networks. Surprisingly, there was a time this didn’t exist, and we’re barreling toward one in which it simply never stops.
It’s incredibly easy for us to get sucked in, to be inoculated by the media we consume throughout the day, to be at once unsure what to believe but yet completely certain of our convictions. As the stream of information increases, grows stronger and more uniform, it becomes harder to discern where your beliefs end and the endless ocean fodder of punditry begins.
More than ever before, I’m noticing that our susceptibility to adopting dogmatic political beliefs, immutable in the face of any counter information, is not all that much different than our vulnerability in the face of marketing that targets our need to consume. However, whether you’re wearing Nikes or Airwalks, or affecting the character and patterns of consumption of various subcultures, it ultimately has less societal impact than how we conceive of civil liberties, power, truth and science. These facets of our society are under siege, and the rifts between opposing factions are growing by the day.
Increasingly, many of us are living in a state of constant vigilance, stoked by the news, endless consumption, adverts, all the cultural and societal pressures that are less tethered to basic human need and wellbeing, than to a contrivance of those attempting to consolidate power at any and all costs. Livelihood and human life are simply a means to attain that end. Thankfully, I find myself considering a balance, one set between being informed and caring for my own mental health, between considering an ideal and that deep seeded human craving for destruction and disaster.
It seems, especially after inundating myself with our friendly, unbiased news sources, that things are, in fact, rapidly devolving like never before in my memory. Misinformation, political allegiances, and identity politics trump everything, even at the detriment, or possibly even in spite, of a cohesive citizenry. Through our ingestion of various media outlets concerned with ever narrowing and obvious political agendas, we have let our critical thinking guard down, unable or unwilling (I’m not sure which is worse) to identify our own hypocrisies in favor of acceptance in our collective groupthink strongholds.
This exponential political and social polarization which we are witnessing will eventually culminate in more than a collective feeling of fear and anxiety which currently permeate the country.
Our ever-increasing alienation and isolation from our very country is a symptom of a political climate which values dogmatic allegiances above all else. In this age of post-truth, it will eventually become impossible to express dissent without spurring your outright banishment from your respective groups and further digging in the heels of those you wish to verify common truths with, the truths that are necessary to unite a functioning society.
Editor’s note: Brian is a person who lives and breathes in Athens County, he enjoys sitting in chairs, and running during this beautiful fall season.
