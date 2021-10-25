The election is fast approaching on November 2! Our Athens County Board of Elections is working hard to prepare. The League of Women Voters of Athens County urges voters to prepare too.
What’s Your Plan to Vote?
Are you going to vote by mail, vote early in person or vote on election day?
If you already have an absentee ballot, return it now! Remember to follow all instructions.
- Vote your ballot and leave the bottom stub attached.
- Complete and sign your identification envelope - include your phone and/or email address so the Board of Elections (BOE) can contact you about problems with your ballot.
- Seal your ballot in the identification envelope.
- Seal your identification envelope in the return envelope.
- Return your ballot to the BOE:
- In person: to the BOE office or dropbox at 15 S. Court St, Athens. Ballots must be returned no later than 7:30pm on Tuesday, November 2nd.
- By mail: it must be postmarked by November 1 (at this late date, we recommend delivering it in person).
Early in person voting continues at the Board of Elections office (15 S. Court St.) on the following days:
October 25–29: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
October 30: 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
October 31: 1–5 p.m.
November 1: 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Election day is Tuesday, November 2. The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can verify your polling location at https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/pollfinder.aspx#.
You can learn about candidates by reading our Voters Guide. It is available online at www.Vote411.org or you can pick up a hard copy at your local library. Videos of candidate events are available at our website, www.AthensLeagueOfWomenVoters.org.
If you have any questions about voting, contact the Athens County Board of Elections at www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/ or 740-592-3201.
Adriane Mohlenkamp is co-president of the League of Women Voters of Athens County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.