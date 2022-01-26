By Lisa Carson
Obviously the Athens News has always been reliably left-leaning. But only recently has it become totalitarian. I shouldn’t be astonished at the commentary appended to letters to the editor by Corinne Colbert — but I am. She provides the same service to contributions to the Athens Voice, as well as helpfully removing many she disagrees with to prevent our being exposed to false opinions.
This is a sublimely lucid example of the degradation of standards in journalism, where activism and ideology are elevated above fact and free expression. Similar problems have been well-documented at publications such as the New York Times, where the activists in the newsroom now dictate coverage and slant. Dispassionate reporting of facts and consideration of all outlooks has been completely abandoned at many or even most outlets. Matt Taibbi has reported extensively on the phenomenon, and is well worth following.
The Athens Voice used to be an entertaining collection of idiosyncratic rants, absurd opinions, and occasional sensible views. Now these are gone, and we are left with bland commentary, usually with abundant “factual” correction by the editor. It is no longer readable.
What is truly astonishing—and what I have never seen in any news source in my lifetime, even the most left- or right-wing—is actual screeds added to letters to the editor, containing all manner of “corrections.” She should be advised that a letter to the editor is not the beginning of an e-mail exchange; it is a very traditional form of expression by readers who choose to comment on aspects of the publication’s coverage—or about anything at all. The practice I have always seen observed is to publish these items without comment, unless it is something along the lines of “An opinion column on the same subject can be seen on the facing page.” One sees this sort of thing in the Wall Street Journal, whose opinion pieces are widely reviled by the left, but that would never stoop to attack a letter-writer.
I chose not to read the typically-lengthy comment of the editor on John Kiefer’s letter in today’s edition, except the last paragraph, which reads “The truth is, Mr. Kiefer, the GOP doesn’t care about governing; it wants to rule, and it lies, cheats and exaggerates to make it happen. The scary thing is that educated professionals like yourself don’t — or won’t — see it.”
Where to begin? I note the absence of sources for this particular fact-check. It reads suspiciously like a rant rather than a dispassionate evaluation of fact — never mind that such replies don’t usually accompany letters to the editor. The entire GOP “lies, cheats and exaggerates;” is this really true of every Republican politician? Can the same not be said of any Democratic politician? The Washington Post has recently published numerous pieces claiming the falsity of statements made by the President. There — I cited a source. The editor doesn’t bother to. I’m a mere educated professional, but my standards for defending claims are considerably higher than hers, which seem to ignore the most basic elements of good journalism, or even bad journalism. And about that “educated professionals”—a truly gratuitous addition to a very nasty little paragraph. I take it that the editor believes those who are not “educated professionals” don’t have the wit to discern a falsehood or rank bias. I can assure her that one doesn’t have to be highly educated to identify foolishness, intolerance, high-handedness, and meanness of spirit when one sees it.
Lisa Carson lives in Athens.
"She should be advised that a letter to the editor is not the beginning of an e-mail exchange..." Fact. A good editor doesn't need to have their commentary on every sentence, and a good journalist values diverse opinions. The Athens News has been a huge disappointment since Terry Smith left.
Edit: Athens Voice is no longer enjoyable.
At least the editor published this letter, but I do agree that the Athens News is no longer enjoyable. My opinion is that the entire paper went downhill when Terry Smith left. It's just an extension of The Messenger, existing only because of advertising.
