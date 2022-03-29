By Tim Traxler
With Reference to:
1. The Post, Ohio University, The Salary Guide, March 17, 2022
2. Legal Notice 18397-001, Scott Quad Demolition 2022, Ohio University, Athens Ohio
During the past 57 years that I have made Athens my hometown, Ohio University has demolished, at my count, approximately 160 buildings—most in my opinion, as a long-time building contractor and firsthand tradesman, were structurally sound and significant to the community. Ohio University acquired the 158-year-old Athens Asylum complex for a dollar and neglected it without much effort or imagination for over 30 years and then tore down the TB Ward against the state law that protected the complex, and afterward had the law changed by a state senator from outside the region to cover their tracks. Historically significant buildings all over campus have been managed by irresponsible neglect, known to OU administrators by the cover term of “deferred maintenance.”
The new president (I am sure a nice, well-educated man with acquired skills and good intentions) is formerly the dean of OU’s college of business, a professor of marketing, and before that was a marketing professional for a Swiss Watch Company. Whether his background and experience make him most suited to his present job as university president is debatable / dubious / questionable, as well as the method for choosing him. The Board of Trustees, all political appointees with questionable qualifications, all from someplace else, are seemingly a rubber stamp operation—I wonder what the nature of their questioning might be—there is no transparency. The community is never involved or consulted. It is true that two token trustees have recently been appointed to represent students, and the larger Southeastern Ohio community, but they have no vote—why no vote? And no one to specifically represent Athens City and the County, with or without a vote. To make things worse the public is barred and/or discouraged from participating in any meaningful way in the planning and/or operational decision making of this public institution—no questions can be asked, or you get the corporate run-around.
In recent years Science Hall, The Oasis, The Brown House, the Dance Factory, all valued buildings, were destroyed despite public outrage—all attempts for public dialogue were completely ignored. Currently more buildings are on the chopping block, most notable Scott Quad, and the Engineering Building—flying in the face of OU claims to be a “sustainable / green campus.” This is especially a concern when our planet is facing the ravages of climate change, and “life as we know it being put at risk.” Such behavior is disgraceful for a major university that touts its educational excellence, its commitment to health, and a leader in sustainability in the year 2022.
Making heritage / historical buildings sustainable is just as important as preserving them. Leading architect in sustainability, Peter Ireland, says “the most sustainable thing is not to build new stuff—historic preservation is inherently a sustainable practice.” The history and presence of old buildings connect us to the places we love to be and return to—they ground us with their familiarity and add tradition and meaning to our lives. As an example, the universities of Cambridge and Oxford are composed around residential quadrangles like Scott Quad. And all US universities, including OU and Harvard both, have looked to them for models and inspiration—OU had even acquired the nickname “Harvard on the Hocking” in which many Bobcats (the university community) have taken great pride.
In recent developments with Ohio University the local community gets dumped on, and this impoverished region of Ohio gets ignored and neglected. The university administration appears to lack any understanding and empathy with citizens of the region. They show little service and civic responsibility to this historically significant place. The OU administration has a history of being insensitive to the community’s sense of place. Their actions are destructive to the physical and social fabric of the community. And all those big salary university types will likely not stay in the Athens community once they retire, taking their zillions with them, despite how much they say they Love Athens. There is much more I could say, but I tried to be brief. There are many others who share my understanding, experience, and concerns. This is just the tip of the iceberg—the history and the exploitation run long and deep.
Hopefully, it is apparent that I love and care about the place that has been my hometown; my community for 57 years. I have grown roots. I am not opposed to change. Change is inevitable. But changes that come to people by surprise, or is imposed suddenly, without allowing community involvement, especially if their lives may be affected, is not good change. People want to be informed; people want to be consulted. People want to know what is going on. Changes need to make sense. They should be insightful, not short sighted. Change should fit the long-term reality of how we, in these times, working together as a community, can do our part in dealing with the challenges of our rapidly changing climate.
