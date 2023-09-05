Ceramic collage

This photo from 2003, shows a ceramic mosaic created by students at The Plains Elementary School, located near the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, at Eclipse Mining Town. Robin Todhunter and Laurie Vancouver helped the students create the tiles from walks on the bikepath.

 Photo submitted by Robin Todhunter

A ceramics artist shared information about a collage mentioned in the Aug. 30 story, "Family bike ride becomes adventure." 

The collage is made of tiles created by students at The Plains Elementary in 2003. It frames a map of the Hockhocking Adena Bikepath at Eclipse Mining Town, by Eclipse Company Store.


  

