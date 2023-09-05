A ceramics artist shared information about a collage mentioned in the Aug. 30 story, "Family bike ride becomes adventure."
The collage is made of tiles created by students at The Plains Elementary in 2003. It frames a map of the Hockhocking Adena Bikepath at Eclipse Mining Town, by Eclipse Company Store.
Robin Todhunter, with Hickory Knob Ceramics, emailed the ANews and said that she and colleague, Laurie Vancouver, did the project at The Plains Elementary to engage students in art and ecology. The tiles were made from walks on the path.
"We hopes that if they felt a sense of ownership, they wouldn't let it get vandalized," Todhunter said. "It makes me smile every time I see it, and yes, it's 20 years later!"
