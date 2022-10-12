To the editor:
This letter is in support of the re-election of Lenny Eliason as Athens County Commissioner.
We have known Lenny for over 30 years first as a friend and then as County Commissioner. We have had ample opportunity to observe how much he loves Athens County and how hard he works to improve the economy while saving taxpayer dollars. Lenny sees Athens rural setting as an economic plus for the county.
As a founding member of the Athens County Economic Development Council he has been instrumental in developing outdoor recreation opportunities for use by both county residents and visitors. Lenny helped create the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA), is a Bailey’sTM Trail System board member, and has been heavily involved in expanding the bike path. He is a full-time commissioner, earned a Master’s in Public Administration while in office (he is the only candidate with such a credential) and constantly demonstrates a deep understanding of how government can work and can benefit everyone.
Lenny cares deeply and works tirelessly for all the residents of Athens County – not just those with higher incomes or academic degrees. Indeed, his activities on the board of the Athens Land Bank have led to concrete improvements in villages and towns throughout the county. Lenny’s election literature says it best, “respected, experienced, dedicated”.
So let’s re-elect Lenny for another 4 years and see what else he will accomplish for the residents of Athens County.
Sincerely,
Sara and Roy Boyd
Athens
