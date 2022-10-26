I think the previous editor would not print this, so I will try once more. First I would like to say that I like the idea of electric vehicles. What disturbs me is the popular assumption that EV’s will save us all.
I did some calculations using the number of kilowatt hours consumed in the United States each year.
I then researched the number of gallons of fossil fuel burned each year and converted that amount of fuel to Kilowatt hours.
(Now the good part) - If we stop burning liquid fuel we must increase the capacity of our electrical grid by 17 times. That is 17 times as many power plants and all the transmission materials required for distribution. These facilities would all burn fuel and the products of combustion would be CO2 and H2O.
I would invite anyone with contradictory information to write me at PO Box 5870, Athens 45701
Jules Sturbois, BSME,MSEE
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Your argument seems to assume these power plants will all be powered by fossil fuels. What about renewables? Nothing needs to be burned and CO2 wouldn't be produced by solar or wind, for example. The goal isn't just to stop using gas-powered vehicles but to stop using fossil fuels.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.