To the editor:
The voters in the Alexander School District have another very important decision to make. Four candidates are vying for three positions on the Board of Education. Josh Collins is the clear choice.
I urge you to support Josh. His background speaks for itself. Josh graduated from Alexander (1994), earned a Bachelors of Mechanical Engineering (1999) and Masters of Mechanical Engineering (2002) both from OU. He was elected to the Alexander Board of Education (2017), served as Vice President (2020), Legislative Liaison (2018-2021) and Student Liaison (2019).
Josh isn’t just a resident of the district. He and his family are active member in the school and community. His involvement isn’t just attending monthly board meetings. He has coached soccer for 20 years, volunteered countless hours in the classroom, field trips, concession stands, Albany Fair gates, parking at the PawPaw Festival, donated school supplies and financial assistance, etc. He also supports all the fine arts and athletic events. His love for this school is apparent in all he does.
Josh is an invested member of the school board. During his first term he initiated a rewrite of the policy manual to bring policies up to compliance, served on the contract negotiation team, attended OSBA Board member training, contracting negotiation training and the state conference. He participated in the levy committee as an advisor, spoke on radio talk shows four times and was instrumental in streaming board meetings online.
He is committed to preserving the quality education, experiences and environment for current and future Alexander students. He is a communicator, researcher, speaker, listener, leader and team member. His votes may not always be popular or recommended by the Superintendent. Josh also doesn’t vote on a whim.
Josh is available to parents, students, staff and the community. He will listen and be open minded with concerns and suggestions. Until recently only his phone number/ email address was on the school website. Josh will personally respond to all emails and/or calls.
Please don’t cast your vote based on who you like or don’t like or who’s been around forever. I urge you to make your decision strictly on who is most qualified, continues to make sound, researched and informed decisions. This is Josh’s school and community. Continued betterment of the Alexander School District is his goal. Josh Collins deserves your vote.
Susie Andrews
New Marshfield, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.