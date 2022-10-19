To the editor:
Have you ever walked by the Board of Elections (BOE) office on Court Street to check on Pumpkin the cat?
If you did, you may have also noticed the five staff members hard at work inside. These dedicated employees are also our neighbors and community members. You might know some of them from your church or maybe they live down the street.
Our county BOE staff works hard every day making sure that votes are counted accurately. Their job duties range from explaining processes to voters to testing the security of voting machines to training poll workers and conducting election audits. This includes working many extra hours in the lead up to elections to ensure they are both secure and accessible.
We are lucky to have staff dedicated to powering our democracy and making sure every vote counts. Please join us in saying thank you to Debbie, Tony, Carol, Shantelle, and Tammy for making Athens County a great place to vote and make our voice heard.
Sincerely,
The Athens County League of Women Voters
Adriane Mohlenkamp, co-president
