To the editor:
Like many in our community I found the mayor’s remarks about our council candidates appalling.
However, far worse to my mind were his admiring comments about Jay Edwards, our local right-wing wunderkind who is wrong on every issue, from his support of Larry Householder’s criminal activities to his approval of draconian abortion restrictions and opposition to mask mandates. Patterson’s only criticism of Edwards? Jay doesn’t return his calls.
Clearly the mayor is in the wrong party, but since Republicans don’t get elected in Athens, what could he do? I suggest he consider his political career launched, run for the state legislature as a Republican, and leave Athens for us lefties.
Suzanne Knauerhase
Athens, Ohio
