Anyone who has attended the state’s oldest university should participate in the many traditions surrounding Ohio University’s commencement this weekend.

I will write about a few that are common, but I’ve always seen Athens as a place to define and redefine one’s self. Students come in thirsting for knowledge and leave as young adults ready to conquer the world. And I’ve always felt that a Bobcats’ time spent at OU and Athens echoes an eternity.


