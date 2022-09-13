To the editor:

I write as a graduate of the Ohio University Creative Writing PhD program. Dismayed by the decimation of the faculty of that program in the last few years, myself and another graduate gathered data from over a hundred alumni of the program, and then I drafted this letter of support. I’ve sent it to the Board of Trustees, the President, and the Dean of Arts and Sciences. Two faculty in English suggested I send it to Athens News.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments