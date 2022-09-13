To the editor:
I write as a graduate of the Ohio University Creative Writing PhD program. Dismayed by the decimation of the faculty of that program in the last few years, myself and another graduate gathered data from over a hundred alumni of the program, and then I drafted this letter of support. I’ve sent it to the Board of Trustees, the President, and the Dean of Arts and Sciences. Two faculty in English suggested I send it to Athens News.
{div}To the Ohio University Dean of Arts & Sciences, the President of Ohio University, Board of Trustees, and whomever else it may concern:{/div}
I write on behalf of Ohio University Creative Writing PhD program and its alumni, to indicate support of the creative writing PhD, and how vital it is to the alumni, and to the community of OU and Athens Ohio, that Ohio University itself continue to support the program, its faculty, and its students, rather than neglect it.
This letter is informed by a survey of over 100 hundred graduates who were surveyed by Maggie Messitt and me for the expressed purpose of trying to rally support for the program. This letter contains only a brief sampling of the vast array of accomplishments of the OU CW PhD program.
• The Ohio University graduate program in creative writing is one of the oldest creative writing PhD programs in the country, and it has consistently been ranked number one or two in the country as well. This ranking resulted from the accomplishments not only of its faculty, but its graduates.
The program has had, even in the dismal post 2008 academic job market, excellent placement rates within academia and externally. The program has tenured and tenure track faculty members all over the world, including in Australia. Within the US, they have faculty teaching in creative writing programs across the country, from Iowa, California, Ohio, Hawaii, and more.
Just within the last few years, Ohio University CW PhD graduates have tenure track positions at the Penn State, the Cleveland Institute of Art, Denison University, the University of Iowa, Goucher College, University of Nebraska, St. Cloud State University, Southern Utah University and Ohio Northern University, among others.
Outside of academic positions, recent graduates have been working prominent culture making positions within publishing, from the University of Wisconsin Madison Press to Hayden’s Ferry Review, the Iowa Review, and even being recruited to run Report for America, an organization designed to get reporters into rural newsrooms around the country.
CW PhD (2017) Maggie Messitt was recruited to run Report for American, which was a semifinalist for the MacArthur Foundation’s 100&Change project, which was a competition for a 100-million-dollar grant. Report for America has also been featured in the New York Times and other prominent publications. Ohio University creative writing PhD graduates.
Katie Berta (2017) is the Managing Editor for the Iowa Review, the literary journal for the Iowa Writers Workshop, the first creative writing graduate program in the world. In the realm of publications, Ohio CW PhD graduates are publishing books to national and international attention. Alison Stine (2013) has published three books of poetry, and three novels, including the Philip K. Dick Award winning The Road Out of Winter.
She regularly publishes non-fiction with The Atlantic and The New York Times, among other prominent venues, and is also now a staff writer for Salon. Elizabeth Tran has an upcoming novel, Daughters of the New Year coming out from Harper Collins. Kelly Sundberg was selected for Best American Essays while still studying at OU.
I myself have the first ever craft textbook focused on fantasy fiction upcoming from Bloomsbury Academic in 2023. Madeline Ffitch (2018) has published two books, including Stay and Fight, the Pen Hemmingway Award finalist, called “Electrifying” by Oprah Magazine.
Writers (in fiction, poetry, or non-fiction) who focus on writing for action and activism. Many graduates, from Madeline Ffitch to, Alison Stine and Micah McCrary have also received positive public attention for work that deals with activism in the realms of gender, race, sexuality, ability /disability, and environmental justice. Poet Brad Aaron Modlin is not only a tenure track professor, but was just featured on NPR’s The Slowdown, hosted by Ada Limón , the Poet Laurette of the United States.
This is just a sampling of the many accomplishments of the alumni of the Ohio University CW PhD.
The New Ohio Review, where graduate students of the program can work, continues to publish some of the most important names in literature, and provide invaluable professional experience.
The literary festival brings some of the world’s literary luminaries to campus for in depth engagement with students and the community. Visiting writers for the festival have included McArthur “genius” grant winners like Kelly Link, Guggenheim fellows like Rebecca Solnit, and New York Times bestsellers like Roxane Gay.
Between the alumni accomplishments, and the depth of artistic engagement the festival and magazine bring to the community, the OU CW program is vital for bringing positive attention to the campus and the Athens community.
The amount of attention and renown that its alumni give to the program would be hard to overestimate. Its graduates managed this work even with issues of toxicity plaguing other parts of the department and the university.
Yet despite the success of alumni in job placement and publication, the program is being neglected, with faculty numbers devastated by the departure of Dinty W. Moore, J Allyn Rosser, Bianca Spriggs, and Joan Connor. The departure of the forementioned faculty leaves the creative writing program with functionally, only one writer in each genre. Allowing the withering of the PhD program not only harms its current faculty and students, but it will also ultimately devalue the degree for alumni.
No program with the kinds of success that Ohio University Creative Writing PhD has managed should be neglected. The fact that it has not been reinvested in is puzzling, to say the least. Ohio University has very few top two PhD programs, and even fewer with alumni who are as active and visible in the public sphere as the OU CW PhD program graduates are. It should be valued and promoted for the renown it can bring to the University, and invested in, not ignored, or neglected.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Pullen PhD (OU 2017),
Assistant Professor Ohio Northern University
