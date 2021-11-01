To the editor:
As part of the Ohio Vision Project Student Loan Repayment Program, I presented an award on behalf of the Ohio Optometric Association to Doctor Shane Foster, who runs a practice in Athens. Dr. Foster also serves as the President of the Ohio Optometric Association.
Dr. Foster was honored for his commitment to his patients and our community. He volunteers to educate and serve the public, provides free care to those in need and treats Medicaid beneficiaries. Not only does Dr. Foster care for hundreds of our neighbors as their primary eye care provider, but he also is a small business owner and an important part of our local economy. The average eye doctor employs between four to five workers, resulting in employment of approximately 10,000 Ohioans who work directly in optometric practices statewide.
It was a fantastic opportunity to be part of this presentation. Eye doctors who provide pro bono care; volunteer in their community; serve Medicaid beneficiaries; and practice in Health Professional Shortage Areas and/or a Medically Underserved Area/Populations are eligible for this award.
It is my goal to work throughout my district to recognize and help our neighbors who go the extra mile for our community. Dr. Foster, thank you for your commitment to our community, and I wish you the very best in your practice here in Athens.
State Representative Jay Edwards
Nelsonville, Ohio
