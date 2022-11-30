When the Bobcats’ football team takes to Ford Field Saturday afternoon, they have an opportunity to achieve something that no other OU gridiron squad has accomplished in more than half a century.
And, even if they don’t win the Mid American Championship game over the Toledo Rockets, Head Coach Tim Albin’s squad will have nothing to be ashamed of.
Chosen by most pundits to be no higher than fifth in the MAC’s East Division, the Bobcats — under the iron arm of quarterback Kurtis Rourke — proved those naysayers wrong.
In posting a 9-3 overall record this season, this team fought to the top of the division.
And even when they did lose, they never gave up without a fight.
In climbing to the top of the MAC East, Rourke and company never missed a beat.
And even without their signal caller, OU easily handled Bowling Green last week to clinch their spot in the MAC Championship.
Rourke was deemed out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus, the team announced last Tuesday just before the OU-BGSU clash at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.
Rourke suffered the injury on Nov. 15 in a win against Ball State.
The 22-year-old has already had surgery and plans to return next season, according to the Athletic, and is certainly a top contender for MAC Offensive Player of the Year.
He leads the conference this year and has posted one of the best campaign’s OU history, with 3,526 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, amid only four interceptions.
Rourke’s backup, CJ Harris, picked up right where the number one quarterback left off in leading the squad to a dominating 38-14 win over Bowling Green.
Add to the mix, Sieh Bangura, Sam Wiglusz, Jacoby Jones, Miles Cross and a host of others and you have all the ingredients needed for a championship pedigree.
Just the icing on the cake for a season that saw the home team bring pride to Athens by their play on the field and their positive attitude off of the gridiron.
They can put the cherry on top of the cake with a win Saturday, but even if they don’t, they have made the whole community proud and will play in a yet-to-be determined Bowl game later this season.
That’s something that was almost unimaginable at the start of the 2022 campaign.
It’s something that hard work, determination and prowess on the field turned into reality for them.
And Bobcats Nation and the City of Athens are happy to come along for the ride.
So as the team prepares to leave for the Motor City, let’s wish them the best and congratulate them on the accomplishments they have already achieved.
Saturday’s kickoff is at noon and can be watched on ESPN.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.