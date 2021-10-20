To the editor:
Micah McCarey is running for Athens City Council and deserves our votes. I have known Micah for over 15 years and have had the privilege of working with him on a number of projects. There is a lot that can be said about him — and all of it is good! He is thoughtful, caring, enthusiastic and smart. He listens. He takes action. He works hard to bring people together and to find solutions that work for everyone, rather just a select few.
Integrity sometimes seems to be in short supply in our political world. Micah McCarey is an honest and hard-working person, deeply committed to our city and our area, who has real integrity. Please consider voting for him.
John Schmieding
Athens, Ohio
