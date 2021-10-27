To the editor:

I have been living in Athens since 1971 and really care about my community and am actively engaged in its future. I have felt for years that Athens is a progressive community that recognizes equal rights of all its citizens, fights for the protection of the environment, and expects open communication between public officials and citizens.

Because of my love for Athens and its people I am really concerned about recent events, particularly the meeting that Mayor Patterson had with members of the Republican Party. I wouldn’t be as concerned had the meeting been open and attended by members of both parties as well as members of the press.

What has happened to our progressive values?

Berry Dilley

Athens, Ohio

