Though June is Pride Month, I didn’t need an excuse to interview Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance President Chris Nevil.
Nevil is a good guy and sometimes we attend the same parties, perhaps ‘80s night with DJ Barticus and I’ve been to at least one of his drag shows at The Eclipse — and I’ll probably be at the one there this Saturday.
Why did he and I do this interview? The idea was to introduce folks to some of the challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community. Moreover, when someone like Chris has been bullied then and now, I wanted to know how he didn’t go over to the dark side and become angry, hateful — attributes I see in some of his critics.
My thesis was to shed some light on the LGBTQ+ experience by sharing some of Chris’ stories about growing up in Athens. There’s a saying about walking a mile in someone else’s shoes. Not that Chris needed it, but I figured that if we could show what I see in him — that he embraces the good in everyone — then maybe we could have a bigger tent filled with people during Pride month.
Recent headlines denounce LGBTQ+ community. There are laws seeking gender bathrooms, as well as something about a low-end beer can’s label (what if another minority had been on the label that some people were inclined to shoot at the cans) have made it clear that maybe it’s time for a story to show what’s been like to walk in someone else’s shoes for a mile.
Athens is a great community — a shining light to others. I like to think that we all do our best to get along and to create that safe space where everyone is accepted — like dancing during ABBA night on OU Mom’s weekend.
On that note, see the drag show that starts Saturday at the Eclipse Company Story. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. — trust me when I say you’ll need to get there early because seating becomes harder to find the later you wait.
Pride lineup is hosted by Kazma Knights, aka Chris Nevil, with performances by Fyre Strm, Miss-Lady Dior, Mystique Monroe, Freak, Sabrina Caprice Heartt, Crylee Chimera, Jack Wilburn and Reed Holt.
This is truly a warm and welcoming show. If I don’t get sucked into another Saturday binge-watching Peaky Blinders on Netflix or watching The Professional, I may see the show.
If you are not an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, maybe expand your horizons by attending Saturday’s Pride parade at 10 a.m. through downtown Athens or check out other events happening in June. Worth noting, Freak is the parade’s grand marshal.
I hope that we continue to strive toward the day when we are not divided and identified so much as by who we marry, political affiliation, dog or cat lover, Methodist or Episcopal, rich or poor, but by the deeds and actions of our character.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
