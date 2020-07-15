By Damon Krane
As the largest social movement ever calls to end policing as we know it, local politicians from both parties are lining up on the wrong side of history.
Sunday, July 5, a few dozen people staged a “Defend the Police” rally in Athens to oppose the Movement for Black Lives. The crowd came equipped with more Trump flags, white power tattoos and guns than masks to inhibit the spread of COVID-19. Of about 50 total demonstrators, many chanting “all lives matter,” no more than four were masked — a considerable step up from Athens police officers present, who were maskless without exception. Demonstrators included not only Republican state representative Jay Edwards, but Democratic county commissioner and former local union president Charlie Adkins.
According to the Athens NEWS, Athens City Councilmember Beth Clodfelter “said she recently met with Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle and was confident in what the department was doing to hold officers accountable in combating racism and police brutality” due to APD’s “implicit bias training and crisis intervention training; a ban on chokeholds and neck restraints; and a full-time social worker, as well as a former psychologist, who serves as an officer on staff.”
Yet just as Minneapolis police had five years of implicit bias training before they murdered George Floyd, and San Jose police in May shot their own implicit bias trainer of three years, most or all of what Clodfelter cited has been in place for years.
Nevertheless, Black people, while just 5.3 percent of Athenians, were subject to 8.9 percent of APD traffic stops and 7.7 percent of arrests from 2015 to 2020. And while Athens and OU are 84 percent and 78 percent white respectively, a full 59 percent of those cited or arrested for an open container violation were Black, Asian, Indigenous or of “unknown” race.
Also, last September APD’s Ethan Doerr (already facing two lawsuits alleging excessive force) twice punched in the face, tasered and, with fellow officers, pinned to the pavement African-American college student Ty Bealer before a crowd of outraged onlookers, all for Bealer’s alleged crime of attempting to elude police.
Bealer’s charges were later reduced to minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, equivalent in severity to a speeding ticket.
After video of the arrest went viral and the OU chapter of the NAACP called APD’s use of force “extremely unnecessary,” Democratic mayor Steve Patterson declared, without any proper investigation or presentation of evidence, the use of force was appropriate and not motivated by racism. Clodfelter concurred.
Perhaps most telling, on Feb. 1, 2017 — 12 days after Trump took office — APD, Ohio University Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol violated the civil rights of hundreds of anti-racists by illegally dispersing the textbook definition of a constitutionally-protected demonstration held in Baker Center to denounce Trump’s first travel ban and to demand OU and Athens become a sanctuary campus and city.
While dispersing the lawful assembly, police targeted 70 anti-racists for the second largest campus arrest in OU’s 216-year history. And just as recent demonstrations across the country have been marred by police attacks on journalists, police arrested a journalist from The Post and threatened to arrest another from The Athens NEWS.
Democratic city law director Lisa Eliason not only chose to prosecute those wrongfully arrested on their original false charges, her office managed to win 15 convictions by pressuring some anti-racists into pleading down to lesser but equally false charges before the original charges were thrown out in court — thereby concocting criminal records for people who, the court later agreed, never should have been arrested.
City council then grabbed headlines by passing a toothless resolution denouncing Trump’s travel ban, while, in much finer newsprint, Patterson rejected the demand to make Athens a sanctuary city.
Sound familiar?
In response to the current uprising against racist police brutality, council passed another toothless resolution, this time declaring racism a public health crisis, while in the same breath Clodfelter denied such a crisis actually exists in local policing and rejected calls for change.
That’s not the only way February 2017 reverberates today. After city police and politicians signaled their willingness to violate the law in order to help OU suppress anti-racism, administrators imposed restrictions on campus speech and assembly the Ohio ACLU immediately denounced as unconstitutional. Public backlash forced OU to abandon several restrictions, but a ban remains on demonstrations in Baker Center’s 4th floor rotunda.
When the ban was created, and for the three years it has persisted, Patterson and OU President Duane Nellis have sat together on the Joint Police Advisory Council to coordinate APD and OUPD and met privately each month. Thus, in 2020 we have every reason to expect a repeat of the Baker 70 incident, with city and university officials once again abusing police power to suppress anti-racism.
So Clodfelter is just plain wrong.
Local police, city and university officials disproportionately target Blacks, other people of color and anti-racist activists for selective enforcement of the law, violence and illegal abuse of power. And they do so with impunity: no one was ever held accountable for the misconduct above.
Instead, nearly $10 million dollars was spent last year on APD and OUPD — two departments whose jurisdictions are contained within a city of 25,000 (school year) to 15,000 (summer) residents, located in Ohio’s poorest county.
That’s almost 20 times more than city spending on rental housing safety regulation, when our housing stock is 72 percent rental. It’s also more police spending per capita for just APD and OUPD than Ohio spends per capita on all campus, village, city, county and state police forces combined. Meanwhile, city government spends no money to directly alleviate local poverty.
This is why police should be defunded locally as well as nationally.
Damon Krane is a longtime local social justice organizer and independent journalist who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year as a democratic socialist on an anti-slumlord platform. He contributes to https://athenscountypolicingdata.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.